Used 2015 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

65,000 Miles and Still loving it! MK Jubiladosan , 08/05/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful This is without a doubt the most solidly engineered and all around best vehicle I've ever owned. It exudes quality of build everyplace you look. I'm a diesel fan so I've owned diesel cars and SUV's in the past but I never realized until owning this car that the short coming of those past vehicles was to a large degree the under designed transmissions that they were equipped with. In this vehicle the diesel engine and 8 speed transmission are impeccably matched. The transmission allows the engine to work at it's most efficient torque level / RPM at all speeds thereby rendering phenomenal fuel economy for a 5,000 + Lb. vehicle. I'm talking 32 to 34 MPG on the highway consistantly at 70 to 75 MPH (around 1700 RPM - Just Incredible...). At the time of this writing I'm in the middle of a cross country road trip (5000 mi. so far) from Florida to Oregon and I can tell you that the comfort and drivability of the X5 35D make long trips something to look forward to. Don't just drive this one back and forth to the grocery store. Take her out and stretch her legs on a long road trip and you'll be glad you did. Oh, I forgot to mention that with it's 22.5 ga. fuel capacity and more than 650 mile highway range you can drive pretty much all day without stopping for fuel. Yes there are a few shortcomings, but they are few. I find that German cars are typically behind the 8 ball when it comes to entertainment system electronics. Bluetooth is a bit quirky. There's no Apple Play in this 2015 model but I believe that's been addressed in later models. The Nav is great but the "Points of Interest" database is sorely lacking. Being a Floridian I notice that the A/C could be a little more robust for my tastes but it's not a deal killer. I bought the 100,000 mi. Bumper to Bumper extended warranty and I'm glad I did because I'm thinking that I'll drive the wheels off this one.

2015 bmw xdrive 3.5d Samk. , 02/09/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful You could call this a three year test drive. I still have the car and probably will for some time to come. I purchased this vehicle because i needed to replace our beloved Honda pilot(2010) and between the third row option and better torque it seemed like a good fit. after almost 19000 miles in 3 years it has been a pleasure to drive, has had no gremlins electronic or mechanical. It has been perhaps twice for service and i have had no issues whatsoever. As service and maintenance is mostly included in purchase price. The diesel has given me excellent mileage so far with excellent off the line acceleration and torque, no problems getting to speed. wind noise and rattles are negligible. back up camera works great, transmission is silky smooth and the engine noise is about as much as a gas engine's noise level when warmed up, there is a slight diesel clatter on cold start. Air conditioner cools very quickly (black on black) on hottest of summer days, sound system has great acoustics. visibility is great, sunroof which is rarely used is quite"panoramic". There is not much to complain about, however if i were to nitpick I would have to say, my steering is too sensitive, it is electrically over boosted, i wish i could dial it down 25%. i like the feel of it in sport mode somewhat better, the running boards as stated by many others are too obtrusive, and should be taken off, the are in the way of ingress and egress, and often when dirty, scuff up my pant leg. But aesthetically they are pleasing so i leave them on. other than that i am very happy and give this suv a 95% score.

A keeper Allen , 05/13/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 6 of 10 people found this review helpful You may be disappointed with dealer trade in valuation.

Good hauler Sean , 01/17/2016 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 22 people found this review helpful Replacing an E350 wagon is hard, since we still need cargo hauling space and enough back seat room for three teens. Although the X3 had better handling, we couldn't give up the cargo space, so the X5 is the solution for the next 3 years. Only wish I could turn off or stow the nav/radio screen. It's distracting, especially at night.