Used 2015 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

This is without a doubt the most solidly engineered and all around best vehicle I've ever owned. It exudes quality of build everyplace you look. I'm a diesel fan so I've owned diesel cars and SUV's in the past but I never realized until owning this car that the short coming of those past vehicles was to a large degree the under designed transmissions that they were equipped with. In this vehicle the diesel engine and 8 speed transmission are impeccably matched. The transmission allows the engine to work at it's most efficient torque level / RPM at all speeds thereby rendering phenomenal fuel economy for a 5,000 + Lb. vehicle. I'm talking 32 to 34 MPG on the highway consistantly at 70 to 75 MPH (around 1700 RPM - Just Incredible...). At the time of this writing I'm in the middle of a cross country road trip (5000 mi. so far) from Florida to Oregon and I can tell you that the comfort and drivability of the X5 35D make long trips something to look forward to. Don't just drive this one back and forth to the grocery store. Take her out and stretch her legs on a long road trip and you'll be glad you did. Oh, I forgot to mention that with it's 22.5 ga. fuel capacity and more than 650 mile highway range you can drive pretty much all day without stopping for fuel. Yes there are a few shortcomings, but they are few. I find that German cars are typically behind the 8 ball when it comes to entertainment system electronics. Bluetooth is a bit quirky. There's no Apple Play in this 2015 model but I believe that's been addressed in later models. The Nav is great but the "Points of Interest" database is sorely lacking. Being a Floridian I notice that the A/C could be a little more robust for my tastes but it's not a deal killer. I bought the 100,000 mi. Bumper to Bumper extended warranty and I'm glad I did because I'm thinking that I'll drive the wheels off this one.

You could call this a three year test drive. I still have the car and probably will for some time to come. I purchased this vehicle because i needed to replace our beloved Honda pilot(2010) and between the third row option and better torque it seemed like a good fit. after almost 19000 miles in 3 years it has been a pleasure to drive, has had no gremlins electronic or mechanical. It has been perhaps twice for service and i have had no issues whatsoever. As service and maintenance is mostly included in purchase price. The diesel has given me excellent mileage so far with excellent off the line acceleration and torque, no problems getting to speed. wind noise and rattles are negligible. back up camera works great, transmission is silky smooth and the engine noise is about as much as a gas engine's noise level when warmed up, there is a slight diesel clatter on cold start. Air conditioner cools very quickly (black on black) on hottest of summer days, sound system has great acoustics. visibility is great, sunroof which is rarely used is quite"panoramic". There is not much to complain about, however if i were to nitpick I would have to say, my steering is too sensitive, it is electrically over boosted, i wish i could dial it down 25%. i like the feel of it in sport mode somewhat better, the running boards as stated by many others are too obtrusive, and should be taken off, the are in the way of ingress and egress, and often when dirty, scuff up my pant leg. But aesthetically they are pleasing so i leave them on. other than that i am very happy and give this suv a 95% score.

theahn , 09/21/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This is a brand-new car for me and the year or so I've owned it now I have to say that the reliability has been fantastic so far. No problems to speak of, drove a lot (15,000 miles so far), had one service, and still going strong. THE GOOD STUFF: As far as a driving machine goes this car is very hard to fault. Coming from a manual transmission car I was afraid I was going to lose some of that sporty fun of shifting gears, but this has a very good select-shift automatic that is fast and doesn't nanny you too bad. The push forward for downshifts and push back for upshifts is also more akin to racing cars, which is great. The MOST amazing thing about this car is definitely the fuel efficiency. For my mix of commuting of road trips, I'm averaging about 26 mpg, which is about the same I got with my old Mark V GTI, which is a 4-cylinder compact car. The fact that I can get that kind of mpg of a car so heavy and powerful is nothing short of amazing. A large thanks to this is the 8 speed transmission, which barely spins the engine when you are in top gear on the highway and still lets you have some low-end power for gentle passing. Besides that it holds corners very well, brakes well, and acceleration is very strong when you need it. It'll happily cruise at around 80-90 mph and when passing it'll reach up to 115 or so without much trouble. One of my favorite things is that when you are in drive and push shifter to the manual mode, it'll automatically shift down two gears as though it knows you are trying to pass on a narrow road. Even in Comfort mode the ride is quite firm. A lot of people associate "luxury" cars with plush rides and supreme quiet. This is not that car, this is for someone who enjoys driving and feeling the road for sure. It's a refined ride for sure, so you don't feel fatigued even after many hours of driving. It's also got a huge gas tank so you don't have to stop and fill up too often (~5oo miles per fillup) The steering is electric and takes some getting used to I thing, but once you do, you don't really think about it's little weirdnesses too much. The space is immense and it has a lot of storage for items and various small knickknacks. Besides that It's got all the standard luxury car fare like rain sensing wipers, bright headlights, seat memory, electronic trunk close, backup camera and all that. They all work as they should, but the seat memory is particularly notable in that it memorizes the position of the side mirrors as well, which I feel is the most difficult thing to get right. THE BAD: For as much as I like the car, there are a few things that are annoying. The first is the looks, while I like it, I liked the previous generation better, it was more aggressive and masculine. The 2015 one looks a little more subdued and feminine. The driving is great, but it's so heavy and has so many gears that the engine braking is not great on moderate downhills. The only other thing I wish could be improved with the driving experience are the automatic headlights. It seems to come on when it is almost totally dark, I wish it would come on sooner. I've also yet to find a why to prevent the air conditioning to stop turning itself on when you start the car on a hot day. This means I'm constantly turning it off. Like many German cars, it's also a huge hypochondriac in that it tells you to pull over and go to a dealership even when a tire has slightly low pressure due to cold weather. That is very annoying and alarming when you are trying to just drive casually somewhere. When it comes to the iDrive. The only good thing about the map is how you can instantly zoom in and out with the use of the track wheel thingy, but the routes are really dimwitted. The new letter tracking input is just not easier than the normal track wheel letter selection. It's just too hard to get right at 70 mph. The iPhone/iPod integration is also bad because it is meant to be universal so it works like a really dimwitted file directory sort of system so you can't do advanced features specific to your device. I'm also really disappointed the stereo has no midrange control, it has a great set of speakers, but it's hard to get the midrange out for sure. The primary reason I chose the X5 over its direct competitors, the Lexus RX, Acura MDX, Audi Q5/Q7, Mercedes M Class, Porsche Cayenne, etc. is that l preferred the look of the exterior and interior over all the others. Having had a BMW in Europe I knew what to expect with the driving experience. What I wasn't prepared for coming from a VW to a this car, in America at least, is just how hated you can be in the real world. People seem much less likely to let you pass on a highway, let you merge, and let you out of side turns. I thought it was imagination, but even my wife noticed that she is definitely treated differently in this car that our other cars.