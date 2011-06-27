Used 2011 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

It just keeps getting better lessbs , 06/03/2012 37 of 39 people found this review helpful I had the 2011 x5 diesel built to my specs and delivered in Sept 2010. I loaded it up with almost all accessories which, like all German cars, add considerably to the price of the car. I now have about 26,000 miles on it. The car drives as close to a BMW feel as is possible for an SUV and continues to improve as the computer learns how you drive it. I am tall (6'3") and it is one of the few cars that truly fits me. We drive the car regularly between Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area, and it is hard to imagine a better car for this use. Report Abuse

Pricey but Nicey Phillip , 07/16/2015 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 54 of 58 people found this review helpful I suspect that a low mileage used X5 would be the way to go for most folks. We bit the bullit in 2010 and ordered ours with all of the options. At the time, there was a hefty rebate on the diesel and a tax incentive of $5k . My wife and I both drive it and it has 66,000 miles. Brakes, tires and a battery is all we have done to it. Regular dealer and good independent service have kept the cost down. You don't buy one of these to save money. You buy it for the driving experience, comfort and safety that the Beemer is famous for. We get about 30 mpg on the highway and 24 in town. I had the dealer install the BMW trailer hitch package and it is worth it. I'll pull a horse or big utility trailer with it easily. The hitch is rated at 6500 lbs, but the same car in europe is rated at 7700 lbs. The hitch kit from the dealer includes an integrated trailer brake system hooked into the computer. They re-program the computer to "know" the trailer and lights etc. The shift patterns change when a trailer is hooked up. Pretty good stuff. BMW says the transmission and some other fluids are for life. My mechanic says to change them out at about 80K. I tend to believe him as it makes sense that any fluid will break down over time. Would I buy one again? Absolutely. New? Probably not. Probably get another diesel with under 10K miles on it. They are around and priced well. UPDATE 7/15/2017 The repair costs make the car a poor value if you plan on keeping it. We are having lots of problems with the diesel emissions system that are running into several thousand dollars. BMW has sort of addressed the issue but not entirely, The have issued an "Extended warranty" on some components but the car is constantly in the shop. I suspect the gas version may be better. Stay away from the diesel or buy the extended warranty and sell it before the warranty expires. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

German engineering at its finest piredon , 05/03/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I have about 21,000 miles on the odometer and am mostly very pleased with the vehicle. Fuel mileage is frankly amazing for a 5200 lb SUV. Worst tank was 22mpg and best was nearly 28, overall average of 25mpg. It's fast enough for nearly any situation. It's a fantastic long-distance vehicle with a range of nearly 600 miles between fill ups, and grown-up back seat passengers have commented the rear is plenty comfortable. It also handles better than any other SUV I've driven. Complaints include some cheap plastic in certain places in the interior, an "upgraded" audio system that's just so so, some turbo lag off idle, turning radius is terrible, and you have to get used to the diesel noise.

Great to own new and through the warranty period Ken , 02/21/2018 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Excellent vehicle to own new and if it's still under the warranty period. Love the diesel and, over the past several years, it's cheaper to operate than the premium gas version - also get better mileage (24.6mpg). Easy to get in/out of, very comfortable, great visibility and performance, reliable for at least the first 6-7 years (up to 70,000 miles). Couple of nuisance items prior to warranty expiration: Leather seat issue, cracked woodgrain trim. After I hit the 70,000 mile mark, The repairs started getting expensive. $2300 for the shocks & struts (not bad but did them before they were shot), $2450 for a catalytic converter, $800 for a thermostat, $1300 for Throttle Actuator and Turbo Boost sensors (once at 55k miles and again at 97k miles), $600 for Urea tank sensor, $500 for EGR valve and of course the maintenance stuff: $1500 for brakes twice, $600 for non run flat Continental tires twice (got out of my run flat tires fast), host of oil changes, etc. Get out of it before 70,000 miles while you can still get a decent trade in or a private sale. Another option is to get a third party extended warranty before the problems start. Be warned, BMW's have a lot of sensors and your Check Engine light will be no stranger to you - mine goes on every year when the weather gets cold and the problems start. Performance Comfort