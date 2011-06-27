  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews

First BMW

lsd1, 07/21/2011
The 2010 BMW X5 was my entry into the BMW brand. It is a nice blend of car and SUV. I bought it with 12,000 miles so took advantage of a price discount by the dealer. I have put 14,000 miles on the car so far and have been pleased. The 2010 'control wheel' (which manages access to radio, navigation, etc.) is much more user friendly than I expected, and improved over 2009 and earlier versions. The finishes and quality earn the great reputation this brand has achieved. Have not had any service issues with the car since purchase.

Very Poor Reliability

emc, 02/26/2010
Very poor reliability. I am not going to say much other than if you buy one you were warned. Maybe because they are build in the states and not Munich. Maybe because they have so much electronics that no one knows how to fix when it breaks but mine has been nothing but problems. Climate control issue, leaking of fluids and high battery discharge than can leave you stranded and has twice. The sedans seem fine and I should know as I drive loaners of 1, 3 and 5 series more than my SUV. Do yourself a favor and look elsewhere.

Nice car, but unreliable

1stBMW, 08/20/2010
Car is great. I have everything except Navigation package. X5 drove great for the first 5200 miles until the electrical system and comfort access failed. Been without my ride I've had for 5 months for two weeks now. This is my first BMW, and may be my last, since the X5 is proving to be unreliable.

Good but miss expectation

lbc, 01/18/2010
Got the new X5 for a very good price. With just a few hundreds over invoice and factoring in the $2500 rebate, great deal. Had a BMW 330i with ZHP before. Expected a similar "best in class" dynamic. Was quite disappointed. The vehicle is close to my outgoing 2001 MDX than the 330i in terms of performance and handling. Don't know about the turning radius myth. Where my MDX could make a straight U turn, I have had to do w/ 3 point turns. Big gaps in the doors letting dirts in. Tires are run-flat only. Hugely expensive as BMW disallow repairs. A small nail had cost me $400.

No Southern Comfort

RBROADWELL, 08/29/2010
I leased this 2010 X5 for my wife. I have never leased a car before, but I am glad I did since I will be getting rid of this vehicle ASAP. The car is a gas guzzler and you are constantly filling up. It is just outright inconvenient. The fuel tank is just too small. The backup sensor system so sensitive that it is obnoxious. The air conditioning system is inadequate and very noisy. The left side of the drivers face is always hot during SC Summer months as the A/C airflow is entirely inadequate. Run flat tires seem good until you have a flat or blowout. Then you must depend on BMW roadside service which is useless on the weekends. Very disappointed in this vehicle for the price of the lease.

