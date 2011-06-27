  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2006 BMW X5
  5. Used 2006 BMW X5 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 X5
5(71%)4(15%)3(3%)2(6%)1(5%)
4.4
65 reviews
Write a review
See all X5s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,650 - $4,156
Used X5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beware the 4.4i N62 engine- known issues

Adam, 08/23/2015
4.4i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
41 of 43 people found this review helpful

The N62 (X5 4.4) is notorious for a valve stem deal issue which is a $4000 repair. For more evidence search "X5 white smoke cloud." This happens around 130000 miles, which I just reached. Avoid this model at all costs, and stick with the 6 cylinder which is a much more reliable vehicle. Such a shame and a waste of money in my case. The car is awesome with the exception of this fatal flaw.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

AN INEXPENSIVE WAY TO LUXURY AND FUN!!!!

Robert, 12/18/2015
3.0i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

I purchased my BMW X5 6 speed with 94K miles on her. She's a 9 out of 10. The truck has every possible option. Navigation is simple to use, the heated seats keep my back relaxed, the tight steering is awesome, the gear box is smooth and easy, and the truck rides like a dream. This is hands down the best SUV I have ever owned, and will look for another one real soon to store away for future use, which I will use, once I drive the doors off this baby I'm in now.............If you want an incredibly fun SUV to drive; a 2004, 2005, or 2006 BMW X5 is your truck. But a MANUAL transmission is the ONLY way to go. They're hard to find. But once you do your research and acquire one, you will not look back. And 23 miles per gallon doesn't hurt either. HAPPY HUNTING!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Still The Ultimate Driving Machine

auctioneer, 10/17/2006
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

Even though this vehicle is an SUV, it is still a great driving and great handling vehicle. Like all German made cars, this one is no different, over-engineered in every aspect mechanically. That being said however, some driver conveniences are overlooked in the process. Many cabin and driver functions are overly complex. The panoramic moon roof is awesome, but it does not close automatically when you turn off the ignition. The windshield washer always washes the headlights as well. Many controls are hard to find while driving, which causes you to take your eyes off the road. Brake dust is a BMW trait, and the wheels are very hard to keep clean. It's still a BMW and gets lots of oohs and ahhs

Report Abuse

BMW lover no more

2cents2, 01/18/2014
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I owned a 328is which was a truly great car. This led me to believe that buying a used 2006 X5 4.4i with very low mileage was a safe bet. Wrong. We have owned it for 18 months - and had non-stop troubles - expense - and time wasted at the shop. The latest - It has taken BMW 8 months and 5 trips to the dealer to determine what is causing the coolant leak we have. We still aren't 100% sure - but now they think the heads will need to be replaced - or perhaps the entire engine. $25K wasted on this vehicle. I'll never buy BMW again. The ultimate driving machine - for driving to the shop.

Report Abuse

Only paid $4500 for it

The educated consumer, 02/06/2016
3.0i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
34 of 37 people found this review helpful

Its been 11 months since I bought my 06 X5 and it hasn't given me much trouble at all. I loved how it handled the nearly 30 inches of snow NY got earlier this year the AWD is excellent. Im thinking about purchasing a newer X5 soon. My advice to others is still the same... DO NOT purchase this car from a dealer (unless your buying a new one) Buying from a private seller is your best option because used car dealer lots are notoriously greedy and you dont know how long that X5s been sitting there

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X5s for sale

Related Used 2006 BMW X5 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles