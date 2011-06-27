Used 2001 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews

I'm In Love mom68 , 05/13/2008 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We just bought this BMW, which is our first jump from Volvo into any other vehicle in over 15 years. We were blown away by the performance of the engine, the luxury of the interior and how an SUV (don't care if BMW calls it an SAV or not, it's still an SUV) actually handles like a car. God willing, we're going to remain BMW owners for a long time. We bought an extended warranty at the dealer, as we've read here at Edmunds that repairs can become an issue. If you find a good used one like we did our pristine "new" x5, buy it. I'm blown away each time I get in the car at how well it's made. Even down to the alarm key. We loved BMW so much, we ran out and bought a 740i for the husband the next weekend. Report Abuse

Proud owner of an X5 BMW guy , 01/06/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I LOVE this "SAV." It's my third BMW. After owning a 325i and than a 330i, I was very resistant on getting an suv, it all went away after driving it. I love the performance, and its only the 6 cylinder! It handles great, the exterior is beautiful, and it very reliable. This is WAY batter than Mercedes' ML class that I test drove. The best thing of all, after 120,000 miles, it still drives like I just drove off the lot. Report Abuse

The Best Value SUV Used. Nothing Better! James .D , 04/03/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have had two 01 BMW x5 4,4's and I never had any real issues with them. The first X5 was bought used at 49k and I had the lower control arms changed under warranty. I had it until 79k and nothing else but oil changes were done. I sold it and bought the same model with 69k and every single option as the other was just a 4.4 with no extra options. I had to change the AC Climate control module. I did the repair in 15 minutes. At 78k just did front brakes and coolant flush. I do not baby my vehicles and both x5's have held up very well in NYC. If you want an SUV that handles and drives great, this is it! Report Abuse

Dinan Package is a Blast!! Seekrr , 12/23/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this X5 4.4 used, with 28K mi. and the Dinan package (throttle body, exhaust, 19" rims, etc) from an AZ reseller. Whoever traded this truck in was nuts! This one's for keeps. Performance is BMW-esque, suspension firm, but not harsh, and handling outshines most sports cars. And the Dinan package puts it in a league of its own. A note of caution: max out on an extended warranty. It will pay for itself. They just don't make 'em like they used to. Speaker grilles fall off, cup holders fail to close, electronic gremlins that you just learn to live with. If you live in good terrain where the roads are long, you'll love it for all the right reasons. Report Abuse