Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive SUV Consumer Reviews
Becareful with the X5edrive
I leased this 2016 e drive in Dec 2015, i am glad i leased it at the time, it had 3 year warranty on this car. if i don't have this warranty, it would cost me a fortune to fix it. in 2017 September, it first burned my electrical socket (with burning rubbery smell badly) in my garage while i was charging this car, i am glad i was home at that time, otherwise who knows what will happened. after i called the service center the next thing i had to dropped it off at BMW service center, and that took literally two months to fix it. what's worse is, even though they gave me a loaner car, but they requesting me to swab the car every three days, so i had to drive 30 minutes each way every 3 days to comprise their rules, this caused so so so much inconvenience. not finished yet, they told me they had to replace the batteries, and its on back order, after around more than 1 month after my first drop off, i got my car back, **the very next day the engine light was on, the next thing again, i had to dropped it off again with BMW!!, and it's the battery problem again!! What the H***!! they told me, the first time, they didn't replaced the entire battery, and they had to do a back order for the remaining batteries, and this time, it took a little less than a month, maybe 25 days, but ! they told me, i can't drive their loaner car anymore when parts on back order, so instead, i got a Nissan rental for 3 weeks!! So, this is my experience with this e drive, i am disappointed, the entire batteries was replaced, malfunction !! if you are searching for your next hybrid vehicle, make a wise choice. this e drive certainly is not capable of selling in the market.
Fantastic SUV with Great MPG
2016 X-5 Hybrid is our 5th X5 and a surprising step forward from our prior gas and diesel models. The batteries charge overnight and the drive can be full battery (so 50+ MPG) if you plan to be just around town. Mixed driving is about 30 MPG which for a vehicle this size is amazing. The steering seems distinctly smoother than our prior models, just extremely smooth. Brakes are awesome. Acceleration is indistinguishable from our gas and diesel priors, with plenty of torque always available. Storage capacity is completely comparable to our prior X5s despite the batteries storage requirements. Fast charging stations are quickly becoming more available. Finishes and quality overall and sound system are all BMW-level, meaning state-of-the-art. Best warranty available anywhere, and the BMW Service in Springfield is always a pleasure. The Hybrid is the future for all BMW Models, and if the X5 Hybrid is typical, then the future is here now, and very welcome. Wonderful to own and drive.
smooth ride and fast when juice is full
I bet this hybrid would exceed your expectation. my wife drives mostly local road for riding kids. I'm fueling once a 2 weeks. full tank delivers around 700miles range for our usage. smooth, quiet and fast riding and full of joy is guaranteed only when enough juice. once the juice ran out, the full of joy is suddenly stopped. it turns to a bit noisy Japanese SUV. but, Acceleration is still faster than Japanese SUV, thanks to fast/smooth shift. So, You should plug-in as much as you can. I've been to 800miles trip without charging, average mpg was 25mpg in case of mostly highway. I would say if you intend to drive it mostly long distance or travel, 6cylinder X5 would be better. but, if you drive mostly local short distance like riding kids or commute, you will see the excellent fuel efficiency.
One year and only 4 tanks of gas
Traded in a BMW 7 series and felt like I was upgraded. We love the elevated seating and view, especially with the glass roof. My distance to work is around 6 miles so often I never have the engine running in gas mode. I have only filled the gas tank about four times in almost 12 mos. I love the option to adjust the engine modes from all gas to hybrid to all electric. The engine changing from electric to gas is almost imperceptible. Very roomy and elegant inside. I am over 6 foot and there is lots of head room. Handles very well in almost all weather situations--we haven't had much snow to comment on winter driving. Heated seats and steering wheel are a plus. I plug the car into the 110V standard home outlet in my garage at night and it is usually fully charged in the morning. Thinking of getting a second one for my wife who currently drives an Escalade. Only drawback if there is one is the liftback door is split such that the upper 3/4 raises and then you have to lower the bottom 1/4 separately to have it fully open for sliding something larger into the cargo space. Not sure why they didn't make it one liftback door. I would buy another one and I am hoping that they will extend the all battery range from around 14 miles to a few hundred like the Tesla.
X5 + Hybrid Motor = Winning
The xDrive40e is the best overall luxury SUV on the market. Once you take it for a test drive you will understand. You have a Twin Turbo 4-Cylinder engine and a 20 Mile Hybrid motor that gives a you virtually gas free driving around town. On long trips, you can maximize the Hybrid motor by Coasting and Breaking to recharge the engine to guarantee less fuel usage. Overall performance is fantastic. Though the heaviest of the X5 line you do not see any lag from stop to start with the engine combination. Gas mileage I have experienced in the city with combined driving is 58 mpg and on long trips of 150 miles plus I average 29 mpg. The ride is extremely smooth and I catch myself going a little fast. The heads-up display keep me in check while driving. The interior is beautiful depending on the options you select. I have the Black Dakota Leather and it is beautiful. Seat comfort is fantastic as you have an array of adjustment options for comfort. Navigation is great. The 10 inch plus display makes things very easy to use. The infotainment system is easy to use and navigate thru while driving. The exterior is beautiful. Dual exhaust and the traditional BMW kidney grill topped off with the high quality paint options makes the X5 a no brainier for someone looking for a new SUV. Many people complain about the xDrive40e not having a 3rd row seat. But honestly, unless your putting two or three midgets in the back, a 3rd row makes no sense. All and all, the 40e is an amazing SUV. I drove the Mercedes GLE and compared the two detail to detail. If your over 60 and looking for a grocery getter, get the Benz. If your looking for Performance AND quality, get the BMW. One side note, iOS compatibility is POOR due to Apple limiting the iPhone. Very tough to get Text Messages and Emails on the infotainment with an Apple device.
