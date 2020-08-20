Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive for Sale Near Me

I leased this 2016 e drive in Dec 2015, i am glad i leased it at the time, it had 3 year warranty on this car. if i don't have this warranty, it would cost me a fortune to fix it. in 2017 September, it first burned my electrical socket (with burning rubbery smell badly) in my garage while i was charging this car, i am glad i was home at that time, otherwise who knows what will happened. after i called the service center the next thing i had to dropped it off at BMW service center, and that took literally two months to fix it. what's worse is, even though they gave me a loaner car, but they requesting me to swab the car every three days, so i had to drive 30 minutes each way every 3 days to comprise their rules, this caused so so so much inconvenience. not finished yet, they told me they had to replace the batteries, and its on back order, after around more than 1 month after my first drop off, i got my car back, **the very next day the engine light was on, the next thing again, i had to dropped it off again with BMW!!, and it's the battery problem again!! What the H***!! they told me, the first time, they didn't replaced the entire battery, and they had to do a back order for the remaining batteries, and this time, it took a little less than a month, maybe 25 days, but ! they told me, i can't drive their loaner car anymore when parts on back order, so instead, i got a Nissan rental for 3 weeks!! So, this is my experience with this e drive, i am disappointed, the entire batteries was replaced, malfunction !! if you are searching for your next hybrid vehicle, make a wise choice. this e drive certainly is not capable of selling in the market.

Read more