Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive for Sale Near Me

Clean CARFAX. * GOOD TIRES, * GOOD BRAKES, * BLUETOOTH, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * SUNROOF/MOONROOF, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ALLOY WHEELS, * LEATHER SEATS, * HEATED SEATS, * PUSH BUTTON START, TOUCHSCREEN, PREMIUM SOUND, 2.0L I4 DOHC, Ivory White w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ivory White Interior Design Package, Ivory White Nappa Leather Package, Lighting Package, Luxury Line, Luxury Line (3E1), Luxury Seating Package, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Poplar Wood Trim, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Speed Limit Information, Surround View, Wheels: 19 x 9 Multi-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 448). Reviews:* Electric-only driving mode; peppy hybrid powertrain; luxurious and comfortable interior. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5UXKT0C55G0S77548

Stock: 817562A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020