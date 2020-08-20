Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e46,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,797$4,913 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
Wheels: 19" x 9" V-Spoke Light Alloy (Style 450), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/STEPTRONIC, Tracker System, Tires: P255/50R19 Run-Flat AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor. This BMW X5 eDrive has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e The Envy of Your Friends *Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, SensaTec Upholstery, Satellite Radio Preparation, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear Cupholder, Rear child safety locks, Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and Weatherband, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Murray BMW of Denver located at 4320 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246 can get you a trustworthy X5 eDrive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C59G0S78959
Stock: BG0S78959
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 62,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,887$3,741 Below Market
Springhill Toyota - Mobile / Alabama
Clean CARFAX. * GOOD TIRES, * GOOD BRAKES, * BLUETOOTH, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * SUNROOF/MOONROOF, * BACKUP CAMERA, * ALLOY WHEELS, * LEATHER SEATS, * HEATED SEATS, * PUSH BUTTON START, TOUCHSCREEN, PREMIUM SOUND, 2.0L I4 DOHC, Ivory White w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ivory White Interior Design Package, Ivory White Nappa Leather Package, Lighting Package, Luxury Line, Luxury Line (3E1), Luxury Seating Package, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Poplar Wood Trim, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Speed Limit Information, Surround View, Wheels: 19 x 9 Multi-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 448).Springhill Toyota has been serving Mobile, AL, and the surrounding communities for over 40 years. As a locally owned and operated business, we make it our duty to understand the wants and needs of every customer who walks through our door. Our philosophy is simple: offer the best products and services at the best possible prices. We currently have more than 100 employees ready and willing to meet all of your everyday vehicle needs. As a recent winner of the President's Award from Toyota and the CarGurus Top Dealer Award, you can expect excellence here at Springhill Toyota.We know your time is valuable, which is why we pride ourselves on efficient service and making you comfortable during those visits that do need to take some time.If you're interested in getting a trade-in evaluation, our staff can give you out-the-door pricing in 30 minutes or less, hassle-free.Springhill Toyota is conveniently located at 3062 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606. Stop in today and see what we have to offer. We look forward to serving our Mobile, AL, customers, as well as those from Daphne and Spanish Fort.Reviews:* Electric-only driving mode; peppy hybrid powertrain; luxurious and comfortable interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C55G0S77548
Stock: 817562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 43,953 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,850
Gunn Acura - San Antonio / Texas
Recent Arrival!Silver 2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e 8-Speed Automatic AWD 2.0L I4 DOHC xDrive40eReviews:* Electric-only driving mode; peppy hybrid powertrain; luxurious and comfortable interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C52G0F74571
Stock: A21576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 43,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,983$3,266 Below Market
Henry Martens Chevrolet Buick GMC - Leavenworth / Kansas
Pre-owned 2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e! Luxury options and All-Wheel Drive for winter driving! Includes hybrid 2.0L I-4 turbo engine, 8 speed automatic transmission, leather interior, heated driver and front passenger seats, navigation, heated steering wheel, heated 2nd row outboard seats, sunroof, driver memory seat, power tilt/ telescoping steering wheel and rear vision camera. Stop by Henry Martens Chevrolet-Buick-GMC to check it out and talk to one of our salespeople or call 1-913-828-4124, or you can text us at 1-913-755-9035. All of our pre-owned vehicles receive a thorough, extensive inspection from our certified technicians. Follow us on Facebook and YouTube at Henry Martens Chevrolet-Buick-GMC and Twitter at @MartensChevyLV.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C55G0S77906
Stock: 0832PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 55,020 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,500$3,220 Below Market
DCH Millburn Audi - Maplewood / New Jersey
LOW MILES - 55,020! PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Turbo Charged Engine, Onboard Communications System, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, PREMIUM PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration OPTION PACKAGES: BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, PREMIUM PACKAGE 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Rear-View Camera, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE Multi-Contour Seats 20-way power, 10-way power seat functions, additional power adjustment functions for shoulder and thigh support, backrest width and lumbar support (contour and position) and 2-way manual lateral adjustment for comfort headrest, Front Ventilated Seats, LUXURY LINE Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, Wheels: 19" x 9" Multi-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 448), Luxury Line (3E1), COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC (STD). Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. WHY BUY FROM US: At DCH Millburn Audi, we're always striving to set ourselves apart from other luxury dealerships here in New Jersey. As a part of the Fortune 500-ranked Lithia Motors, Inc. our aim here at DCH Millburn Audi has always been to deliver the unparalleled quality of customer service and employee satisfaction. What's more, with the prestigious Audi Elite Magna Society Award under our proverbial belts, you can be certain that you'll enjoy a simply unparalleled dealership experience when you shop with Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C55G0S78246
Stock: MDA20198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 40,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,568
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Certified. Alpine White 2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 10 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, High-Gloss Roof Rails, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poplar Wood Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Roof rack: rails only, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trim, Security system, Smartphone Integration, Speed control, Speed Limit Information, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 19" x 9" V-Spoke Light Alloy (Style 450).Certification Program Details: Type your description hereReviews: * Electric-only driving mode; peppy hybrid powertrain; luxurious and comfortable interior. Source: Edmunds * Exceptionally powerful engine; slick automated manual transmission; richly trimmed and well-equipped interior; impressively supportive and comfortable front seats. Source: Edmunds * Long list of standard features; richly trimmed interior; seductive coupelike appearance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C59G0F75099
Stock: C5099T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-07-2019
- 27,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$32,689
Fishers Imports - Fishers / Indiana
Space Gray Metallic 2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 10 Speakers, 3.154 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, High-Gloss Roof Rails, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poplar Wood Trim, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Roof rack: rails only, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Satin Aluminum Line Exterior Trim, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, Wheels: 19" x 9" V-Spoke Light Alloy (Style 450).Recent Arrival!Reviews: * Electric-only driving mode; peppy hybrid powertrain; luxurious and comfortable interior. Source: Edmunds * Long list of standard features; richly trimmed interior; seductive coupelike appearance. Source: Edmunds * Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C5XG0F75225
Stock: C5225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2019
- 32,171 miles
$34,991
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
INTRODUCING THE 2016 BMW X5 40E XDRIVE! THIS 2016 BMW X5 IS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE WITH 32K MILES. IT IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS:PANORAMIC ROOF,M SPORT PACKAGE,PREMIUM PACKAGE,DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE,DRIVER ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE,COLD WEATHER PACKAGE,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,FRONT POWER SEATS,DRIVER MEMORY SEAT,FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS,CRUISE CONTROL,4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,MULTI FUNCTIONAL HEATED M STYLE STEERING WHEEL,HEADS UP DISPLAY,NAVIGATION,SIDE/REAR/TOP VIEW CAMERAS,BLUETOOTH,AM/FM/SAT/CD/USB,HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,POWER MIRRORS,POWER TRUNK,POWER SUNROOF, XENON HEADLIGHTS,19 M STYLE WHEELS,PARKING ASSIST SENSORS,COMFORT ACCESS AND MORE.ALL THE OPTIONS FUNCTION ACCORDINGLY!THE MINERAL WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR IS IN VERY GOOD AND HEALTHY CONDITION AND THE BLACK INTERIOR HAS BEEN KEPT EXTREMELY CLEAN.SMOKE FREE!$76K MSRP! FOR QUESTIONS AND INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 713-839-9800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C50G0S77022
Stock: G0S77022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 35,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,863$923 Below Market
Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts
Coming soon to Autobahn USA is this remarkable Mineral White Metallic BMW X5 xDrive40e. This vehicle will be fully McGovern Certified once it goes through our rigorous 128 point inspection, this vehicle will be ready for your driveway! It comes well equipped with XDRIVE - All Wheel Drive, Power Panoramic Moonroof, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Cold Weather Package (Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Retractable Headlight Washers), Driver Assistance Package (Head-Up Display and Rear-View Camera), Driver Assistance Plus (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Speed Limit Information, and Surround View), Luxury Line (Luxury Line (3E1), Satin Aluminum Roof Rails, and Wheels: 19" x 9" Multi-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 448)), Premium Package (4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, and Satellite Radio), McGovern Certified Certified, Aluminum Running Boards, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, and Steering wheel memory.Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C53G0S77970
Stock: AB1981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 33,680 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,900
Marvin K Brown Buick GMC - San Diego / California
The Ultimate Driving Machine priced for the Ultimate Deal!!!! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, USB PORTS, PANORAMIC MOONROOF / SUNROOF, NAVIGATION / GPS, PARKING SENSORS, BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON IGNITION, LOW MILES, 2.0L I4 DOHC, Canberra Beige w/Dakota Leather Upholstery. Odometer is 12957 miles below market average! FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS: San Diego's number one Cadillac Dealership: Family-Owned, Marvin K Brown Auto Center (619)291-2040; mkb.com . Marvin K Brown Pre-Owned Vehicles - "Why take a chance on buying anywhere else!" Call 877-743-0217.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C52G0F74635
Stock: 320113B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 39,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,881
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
With over 350 Certified and Pre-Owned BMW’s in stock, we offer one of the largest selections of CPO/Pre-Owned BMW’s in all of Southern California, all competitively priced to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C55G0S78232
Stock: P70269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 54,029 miles
$25,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***MSRP $62100 AS NEW PRICE WARRANTY AS OF TODAY 07/20/20***BASIC2 months or 166 miles ***POWERTRAIN COVERAGE***2 months or 166 miles***HIGH VALUE OPTIONS***2 KEYS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CLIMATE CONTROL, FOG LAMPS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HID HEADLIGHTS, INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS, LEATHER INTERIOR, MULTI-ZONE A/C, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, PRIVACY GLASS, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR PARKING AID, SEAT MEMORY, SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR, USB, AWD, 118-POINT INSPECTION PROCESS, 2.0L I4 DOHC, Ivory White w/Nappa Leather Upholstery.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!*****Why buy from Car Vision?**** (1) We are a "No-Hassle No-Haggle" dealership! We pre-discount our cars, so you do not need to worrying if you got the best price! (2) Our salespeople are non-commissioned, and won't be pushy about a purchase. (3) We remove the fear of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle with our Comprehensive Extended Service contracts, and provide a FREE Vehicle History Report for each car. (4) We handpick only the best vehicles, and each vehicle goes through a meticulous 118-point inspection process. (5) Are you are looking to sell your car? We buy cars!***** ***Our "Market Based" pricing philosophy ensures you pay below the current market average for the same car with comparable mileage! We utilized cutting edge software which pulls data from every major auto website. Our goal is to price our cars low enough to sell within 30 days. This means you get our best price without having worry if you paid too much.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C54G0S79226
Stock: S79226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 44,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,979
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
**2016 BMW X5 X Drive Luxury Line Model In Glacier Silver Metallic With Ivory White Nappa Leather Interior.**The Org. MSRP of: $84,495**This Vehicle Is Equipped With:**Cold Weather Package With Heated Front And Rear Seats And Heated Steering Wheel**19 Inch Alloy Wheels**Driving Assistance Package With Rear View Camera And Park Distance Control**Driving Assistance Plus With Lane Departure**Fineline Pure Wood Trim**Lighting Package**Premium Package With Heads Up Display And Comfort Access Keyless Entry**Luxury Seating Package With Ventilated Seats And Multi Contour Seats**Soft-Close Automatic Doors**Interior Design Package**Harman Kardon Surround Sound**Navigation System**Panoramic Moonroof**Bluetooth System**Ambient Lighting**Join The Circle With The One And Only BMW of Barrington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C53G0F74773
Stock: PBD4729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 46,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,980
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
CERTIFIED / $77K MSRP / M SPORT PKG / ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST / HEADS UP DISPLAY / DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS / LIGHTIN PKG / COLD WEATHER PKG / PREMIUM PKG / Heated steering wheel, cooled and heated seats, upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, 4-zone climate control, panorama roof, soft close doors, read door sunshades. Electric Hybrid with excellent fuel economy. Completely loaded, super low mileage and under full BMW warranty.Certification Program Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever occurs first) from original purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Multi-Point Inspection* Comprehensive Vehicle Condition ReportVINS is a boutique dealership located in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail from the way we build relationships with our clients to our elegantly modern and inviting showroom. At VINS our transparency and efficiency are second to none. We view the automotive buying experience differently: We are here to HELP not just SELL. All VINS clients receive luxury service as they purchase a quality vehicle from our non-commissioned sales staff. We reinforce this by giving every client a 3-DAY NO QUESTIONS ASKED RETURN POLICY. Visit our showroom in person or take 360 tour of our vehicles and buy online. Experience the VINS difference today and see what our clients say about us online!.Reviews:* Electric-only driving mode; peppy hybrid powertrain; luxurious and comfortable interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C57G0S78278
Stock: 20928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 52,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,999
Dreyer & Reinbold BMW - Indianapolis / Indiana
Clean CARFAX. Dark Graphite Metallic 2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC 2.0L I4 DOHC, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear-View Camera, Retractable Headlight Washers, Speed Limit Information, Surround View, Wheels: 20' Y-Spoke Light Alloy (Style 451). Reviews: * Electric-only driving mode peppy hybrid powertrain luxurious and comfortable interior. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C52G0S78544
Stock: 29255A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 68,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,495
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Value priced below the market average! This 2016 BMW X5 xDrive40e has a great Alpine White exterior and a clean Black interior! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Panoramic Sunroof -Bluetooth -Heated Front Seats -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Security System -Parking Sensors -Garage Door Opener -Parking Assist -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Active Suspension -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C5XG0S77819
Stock: G0S77819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 30,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,950
Passport Motors - Plano / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C58G0S77947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,401$549 Below Market
Zimbrick BMW - Madison / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X5 eDrive xDrive40e with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKT0C51G0S77384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
