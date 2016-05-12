5 star reviews: 56 %

4 star reviews: 6 %

3 star reviews: 19 %

2 star reviews: 6 %

1 star reviews: 13 %

Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 16 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 out of 5 stars, Becareful with the X5edrive

Maggie , 01/25/2018

xDrive40e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I leased this 2016 e drive in Dec 2015, i am glad i leased it at the time, it had 3 year warranty on this car. if i don't have this warranty, it would cost me a fortune to fix it. in 2017 September, it first burned my electrical socket (with burning rubbery smell badly) in my garage while i was charging this car, i am glad i was home at that time, otherwise who knows what will happened. after i called the service center the next thing i had to dropped it off at BMW service center, and that took literally two months to fix it. what's worse is, even though they gave me a loaner car, but they requesting me to swab the car every three days, so i had to drive 30 minutes each way every 3 days to comprise their rules, this caused so so so much inconvenience. not finished yet, they told me they had to replace the batteries, and its on back order, after around more than 1 month after my first drop off, i got my car back, **the very next day the engine light was on, the next thing again, i had to dropped it off again with BMW!!, and it's the battery problem again!! What the H***!! they told me, the first time, they didn't replaced the entire battery, and they had to do a back order for the remaining batteries, and this time, it took a little less than a month, maybe 25 days, but ! they told me, i can't drive their loaner car anymore when parts on back order, so instead, i got a Nissan rental for 3 weeks!! So, this is my experience with this e drive, i am disappointed, the entire batteries was replaced, malfunction !! if you are searching for your next hybrid vehicle, make a wise choice. this e drive certainly is not capable of selling in the market.

5 out of 5 stars, Fantastic SUV with Great MPG

Ramct , 07/22/2016

xDrive40e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

2016 X-5 Hybrid is our 5th X5 and a surprising step forward from our prior gas and diesel models. The batteries charge overnight and the drive can be full battery (so 50+ MPG) if you plan to be just around town. Mixed driving is about 30 MPG which for a vehicle this size is amazing. The steering seems distinctly smoother than our prior models, just extremely smooth. Brakes are awesome. Acceleration is indistinguishable from our gas and diesel priors, with plenty of torque always available. Storage capacity is completely comparable to our prior X5s despite the batteries storage requirements. Fast charging stations are quickly becoming more available. Finishes and quality overall and sound system are all BMW-level, meaning state-of-the-art. Best warranty available anywhere, and the BMW Service in Springfield is always a pleasure. The Hybrid is the future for all BMW Models, and if the X5 Hybrid is typical, then the future is here now, and very welcome. Wonderful to own and drive.

4 out of 5 stars, smooth ride and fast when juice is full

hyoun kwon Jeong , 10/07/2016

xDrive40e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I bet this hybrid would exceed your expectation. my wife drives mostly local road for riding kids. I'm fueling once a 2 weeks. full tank delivers around 700miles range for our usage. smooth, quiet and fast riding and full of joy is guaranteed only when enough juice. once the juice ran out, the full of joy is suddenly stopped. it turns to a bit noisy Japanese SUV. but, Acceleration is still faster than Japanese SUV, thanks to fast/smooth shift. So, You should plug-in as much as you can. I've been to 800miles trip without charging, average mpg was 25mpg in case of mostly highway. I would say if you intend to drive it mostly long distance or travel, 6cylinder X5 would be better. but, if you drive mostly local short distance like riding kids or commute, you will see the excellent fuel efficiency.

5 out of 5 stars, One year and only 4 tanks of gas

ScottC , 12/05/2016

xDrive40e 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Traded in a BMW 7 series and felt like I was upgraded. We love the elevated seating and view, especially with the glass roof. My distance to work is around 6 miles so often I never have the engine running in gas mode. I have only filled the gas tank about four times in almost 12 mos. I love the option to adjust the engine modes from all gas to hybrid to all electric. The engine changing from electric to gas is almost imperceptible. Very roomy and elegant inside. I am over 6 foot and there is lots of head room. Handles very well in almost all weather situations--we haven't had much snow to comment on winter driving. Heated seats and steering wheel are a plus. I plug the car into the 110V standard home outlet in my garage at night and it is usually fully charged in the morning. Thinking of getting a second one for my wife who currently drives an Escalade. Only drawback if there is one is the liftback door is split such that the upper 3/4 raises and then you have to lower the bottom 1/4 separately to have it fully open for sliding something larger into the cargo space. Not sure why they didn't make it one liftback door. I would buy another one and I am hoping that they will extend the all battery range from around 14 miles to a few hundred like the Tesla.

