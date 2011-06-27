2020 BMW X4 Consumer Reviews

TrackDad , 04/08/2020 M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

I was looking for a mid-sized vehicle that drives more like a car with 'some' of the practicality and utility of an SUV. This 'SAV' sports activity vehicle is phenomenal to drive (M40i engine) with excellent handling and close to sedan like feel. No, it doesn't drive like a pure sedan, but it's closer to a sedan than anything with 8" of ground clearance. And it handles 10 times better than any SUV you've driven. With the M40i engine, it's ridiculously fast and can corner much better than you'd expect. The tech in the car is fantastic and works very well. Seats are comfortable, cabin is quiet. Watch any of the Video reviews and they all praise the driving characteristics and technology in the car. Think 5 series on stilts. The biggest knock against the X4 is the 'coupe' like design and how it reduces headroom in the rear seats and storage. It's a design you either love or hate. I love the design and it's become more and more common. A teenager in my neighborhood said, "That looks cool!" Look at the new Tesla Model Y, it has a similar roof line. For those who complain about lack of Android Auto, that's coming this summer and yes it has Apple CarPlay. The absolute coolest feature is Spotify built into the car. You stream from the car, not from your phone. It's very cool (and you can choose any of your playlists and songs via the main 10" screen or even through the Head Up Display. The X4 does not try to be the perfect sedan or perfect SUV. It sits squarely in the middle but was exactly what I was looking for.