Used 2012 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews
Love the car but...
This is our first 2012 BMW X3 35i M Sports Package. My husband and I love the car but it drifts right. Even on a flat road the car will veer to the right if you let go of the steering wheel. The dealership had it for a week and came back and said that this was normal for the X3's. Does anyone else's X3 drift to the right? It's very noticeable at high speeds but you can still notice it at lower speeds.
Great Choice
I'll preface my review in that this is my 3rd BMW. Each time I've gone to find a car, I have done an exhaustive analysis with spreadsheets multiple test drives and comparison figures recorded. Let's face it, cars aren't cheap and we should be happy with our choice after the deal is done and we drive off the lot. On each search, while the BMW wasn't the winner for all of the categories it had the best combination of features/performance and price that I was looking for. My advise, order one, and you can still work your dealers over and you can get a much better price -- even as good as one already built. Also work them on financing and get the deal you want you'll enjoy the final x3.
the most fun to drive suv
so far 3000 miles of fun driving, no problems, excellent comfort and quality all around, my 5th bmw, great power
It can't get any better than this.
This is my 7th BMW and I couldn't be happier. Looks stunning. Drives like a sports car. Comfortable sports seats that hugs you. It's been 300 miles and I'm still getting use to the fun. I had the older X3 and this is night and day. The old x3 drived like a truck and was not comfortable at all. The 2012 model is extremely smooth with its 7 gears.
Two weeks, four days old and in shop 17 days
Production problems have bedeviled my 2012 X3. Continual drive train error messages/check engine light faults. I have driven a total of maybe 20 miles. It has sat in my dealers service area for 17 days out of the 18 I have owned it. My 5th BMW and quite possibly my last. I traded in a Q5 for this; what a mistake.
Sponsored cars related to the X3
Related Used 2012 BMW X3 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner