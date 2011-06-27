Used 2012 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Love the car but... sgm2012 , 12/30/2011 29 of 31 people found this review helpful This is our first 2012 BMW X3 35i M Sports Package. My husband and I love the car but it drifts right. Even on a flat road the car will veer to the right if you let go of the steering wheel. The dealership had it for a week and came back and said that this was normal for the X3's. Does anyone else's X3 drift to the right? It's very noticeable at high speeds but you can still notice it at lower speeds. Report Abuse

Great Choice intejer , 01/05/2012 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I'll preface my review in that this is my 3rd BMW. Each time I've gone to find a car, I have done an exhaustive analysis with spreadsheets multiple test drives and comparison figures recorded. Let's face it, cars aren't cheap and we should be happy with our choice after the deal is done and we drive off the lot. On each search, while the BMW wasn't the winner for all of the categories it had the best combination of features/performance and price that I was looking for. My advise, order one, and you can still work your dealers over and you can get a much better price -- even as good as one already built. Also work them on financing and get the deal you want you'll enjoy the final x3. Report Abuse

the most fun to drive suv serpal , 11/08/2011 5 of 7 people found this review helpful so far 3000 miles of fun driving, no problems, excellent comfort and quality all around, my 5th bmw, great power Report Abuse

It can't get any better than this. vhc , 11/30/2011 4 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my 7th BMW and I couldn't be happier. Looks stunning. Drives like a sports car. Comfortable sports seats that hugs you. It's been 300 miles and I'm still getting use to the fun. I had the older X3 and this is night and day. The old x3 drived like a truck and was not comfortable at all. The 2012 model is extremely smooth with its 7 gears. Report Abuse