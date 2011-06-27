2020 BMW X2 Consumer Reviews

2020 X2 M35i is a blast to drive BeemerLuv , 01/14/2020 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I had a 2016 X1 and to be honest, it was a little disappointing as it was pretty basic and boring to drive. Upgraded to the X2 M35i and the performance engine is a blast to drive! Way more pep and power. I also really like the interior and don't find the smaller rear window to be an issue at all. Overall, it's a perfect city driver (no issues in the snow like the other reviewer). It's size is just right for tight parking and yet has plenty of cargo room for what I need. The only negatives is the suspension is a little stiff and the brakes a little touchy. But, the rest of it makes up for those two details. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Big Disappointment Disappointed , 01/04/2020 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful The car is probably the worst car I have ever purchased. The supplied tyres (Continentals) are noisier than the Pirelli winter tyres presently fitted. There is a continuous whine from the front drive line that is not masked by the tyre noise. Very noticeable around 40 - 80 Kph. The dealer insists this is normal. The electrics have a mind of their own especially the foot operated trunk the wife has still not managed to make it work. I am only 5'9" and have difficulty getting in and out of the vehicle I have to lower the seat all the way and then Twist my body in and out. The interior trim is nice but the ambient lighting is too bright for me at it's lowest setting. The exterior finish is good where it is finished, the inside of the hood is unfinished as are some other surfaces not normally visible, a cheap trick considering the price of the vehicle. Road handling in snow is nail bitting as the car follows any ruts without announcement my last experience of this threw the car into a full right hand drift I narrowly missed an oncoming car certainly sure the X drive did not kick in at any time. I no longer trust the car as its handling in anything but perfect weather is suspect and not to be trusted, nail biting comes to mind, the noise is tiring on a long journey. The dealer is conditioned to consider all this as normal causing me to not go there any more. I cannot get rid of this vehicle quick enough Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

This is the most HORRIBLE car I have ever had SB , 07/03/2020 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my BMW X2, 6 month ago from Newmarket dealership in Ontario (Canada). At the time of purchase 18000 km was on the car and it passed the safety. After 6 month of having this car, 25000 km is on the car now. It had the brakes problem so I took the car to the same dealership that I purchased the car. They mentioned the car has the RUST and brakes do not work well. So I called BMW CANADA and They said we do not cover the cost of that and it is not under warranty. I have another car Hyundai Elantra. I drove this car for 120,000 km and it has no problem until now. Just one time I replaced the brakes when it was 70,000 km. Now, Just one question. Why should I pay more money to the BMW car in compare to the economy car, when BMW gives me less comfort and more headache????!!!! I am really upset about BMW and I will sell this car as soon as possible and I will never even think about BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Good... not... great Bill66s , 07/18/2020 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Engine and trans a big plus. Rear vision, stiff suspension, and height of the lift gate blew it for me.....