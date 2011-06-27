  1. Home
2019 BMW X2 M35i Consumer Reviews

mileage

jellybean, 08/02/2019
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
What kind of mileage is everyone getting - quoted 23 in city - I'm getting 19 with conservative driving even on the eco-setting?? That said, I find the seats very comfortable and it drives beautifully.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Hot crossover

Beemer, 07/06/2019
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is the best crossover I can get below $60000. If It is only car one can have, this is the car. It does everything well.

Loving it

Ray , 11/17/2019
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought this about 6 months ago, I love driving this SUV. My wife really loved it because I bought this for her. She used to drive a 2017 Honda CR-V and she said this M35i is far more better than the Honda. Handling is outstanding. I love BMW and also drive a 2015 BMW M4.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Hot Hatch

Ed, 03/30/2019
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Great little hot rod. A hoot to drive. Great exhaust note!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Over Built but Wow

Bryan Matthews , 11/30/2019
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Grr, snap and snarle. Mileage 28+ in the city. performance beyond spot on . Could use more tech but this car does not disappoint the person who wants to feel the road and experience an accelerating driving machine ..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
