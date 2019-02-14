2019 BMW X2 M35i
Which X2 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Unique styling differentiates the X2 from the more traditional X1
- Materials quality and build quality are top-notch
- Quick acceleration and sporty handling
- Less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1
- Ride is overly stiff for a luxury vehicle
- Grabby brakes make it hard to stop smoothly in traffic
- Disappointing smartphone integration
- Part of the first X2 generation introduced for 2018
Overall rating7.2 / 10
For many people, a car's good looks don't account for much if they can't take a road trip with friends or fit a stroller into the cargo area. Others, however, use their cars to make a statement, and ultimate practicality isn't a pressing concern. Since one size doesn't fit all, BMW makes two subcompact SUVs that appeal to both sets. The X1 is the more traditionally styled crossover, while the 2019 BMW X2 makes a more compelling fashion statement.
The X2's tall hatchback looks differentiate it not just from the X1 but from most other subcompact SUVs as well. The X2 also has some dynamic benefits. The new-for-2019 performance-oriented M35i isn't available for the X1, for instance. The downsides include a higher sticker cost and a less accommodating cabin, but it's a small price to pay to stand out from the crowd.
BMW X2 models
The 2019 BMW X2 is a subcompact luxury crossover available in three trims. The front-wheel-drive sDrive28i and all-wheel-drive xDrive28i are both powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). The all-wheel-drive M35i also uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it's considerably more powerful, at 302 hp and 322 lb-ft.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board. The 28i models have a seemingly endless number of extras grouped into packages, though some are available as stand-alone options. Some of these features are standard on the M35i.
The sDrive28i and the xDrive28i share the same level of standard features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, push-button ignition, driver-seat memory functions, power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated-leather upholstery, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
You also get Bluetooth, BMW's ConnectedDrive services, BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, navigation, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, a USB port, Apple CarPlay integration (which requires a subscription after the first year), and a seven-speaker audio system.
Standard safety features include a rearview camera, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.
A number of packages are available, centering on additional luxury, performance and safety features. We recommend getting the Convenience package, which adds power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, auto-dimming exterior and interior mirrors, satellite radio, and adjustable lumbar support for the front seats. A panoramic sunroof is also included, but it can be deleted if you wish.
The comprehensive M Sport X package starts with the Convenience package and adds sporty upgrades, including 19-inch wheels, aerodynamic enhancements, a sport-tuned automatic transmission, and an M Sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles. A sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels are optional. The Dynamic Handling package further adds adaptive dampers and steering.
The M235i increases power output and includes everything above, except the panoramic sunroof and adaptive dampers. (Both are optional.) It also adds larger brakes, a limited-slip differential on the front axle, a launch control feature and a rear spoiler. Sport seats are optional.
BMW also offers a Premium package for all X2s, which adds a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a head-up display, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, and touchpad functionality for the infotainment controller. Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system and a wireless charging pad.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X2.
Trending topics in reviews
- emission system
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
What kind of mileage is everyone getting - quoted 23 in city - I'm getting 19 with conservative driving even on the eco-setting?? That said, I find the seats very comfortable and it drives beautifully.
This is the best crossover I can get below $60000. If It is only car one can have, this is the car. It does everything well.
Bought this about 6 months ago, I love driving this SUV. My wife really loved it because I bought this for her. She used to drive a 2017 Honda CR-V and she said this M35i is far more better than the Honda. Handling is outstanding. I love BMW and also drive a 2015 BMW M4.
Great little hot rod. A hoot to drive. Great exhaust note!
Features & Specs
|M35i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,450
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|302 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite X2 safety features:
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts the driver as the X2 approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.
- Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Maintains a set distance between the X2 and the vehicle in front. Can bring the X2 to a complete stop.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alarm if a forward collision is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes at low speeds.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW X2 vs. the competition
BMW X2 vs. BMW X1
The BMW X1 and X2 are slightly different sides of the same coin. Essentially, the X1 has a more traditional profile, while the X2 gives up some headroom and cargo room in exchange for a more stylish look. The X2 is more expensive and less practical, making the X1 a better choice on paper. If you really want the high-output M35i version, however, you'll have to go with the X2. It isn't offered on the X1.
BMW X2 vs. BMW X3
While the X1 and the X2 are considered extra-small crossovers, the BMW X3 is a roomier and more practical vehicle. There's plenty of room for adults, and the cargo area is considerably larger. If you plan on frequently carrying passengers, the X3 is the better way to go. The downside is that it's more expensive.
BMW X2 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Like the X2, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is a swoopy small crossover with compromised rear headroom and a limited cargo area. However, the GLA stumbles in ways the X2 does not, with a harsh ride and unappealing transmission. The X2 is the clear winner in this face-off.
FAQ
Is the BMW X2 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW X2?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW X2:
Is the BMW X2 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW X2 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW X2?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW X2 is the 2019 BMW X2 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,450.
Other versions include:
- M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,450
What are the different models of BMW X2?
More about the 2019 BMW X2
2019 BMW X2 M35i Overview
What do people think of the 2019 BMW X2 M35i?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW X2 M35i and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 X2 M35i 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 X2 M35i.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW X2 M35i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 X2 M35i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M35i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 BMW X2 M35i here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
