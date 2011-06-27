Used 2018 BMW X1 SUV Consumer Reviews
BMW X1 S
I have had my X1 for 2 months and love it. I like driving smaller cars but I wanted easy access and storage. I was debating on going with the CRV or the CX5 however when I compared the refinement and drive there was only one clear choice. I only have a few items I wish BMW would adjust, more safety features available (blind spot), standard LED headlights, add 1/2 inch to an inch to the seat bottoms, and easier option selections.
X1 IS ONE GREAT SAV
Researched and drove CRV, Tuareg, Escape, GLA, Q3. No comparison. The fit, finish of the cabin and exterior are flawless. It's fun to drive, has an insanely small turning radius and scoots around the city effortlessly. Have been driving for 3 months and love every minute. It's comfortable for my family, easy in and out, good on gas mileage, has a lot of great utility and storage and the 2018 looks great and sporty vs 1st generation which looked a bit odd.
2018 BMW style
My wife has a 2016 X1 x series and loves it. This 2018 s series is great. Ride is tolerable, not the smoothest, acceleration is great, but you get the BMW ultimate driving experience. I recommend ordering the sport seats, which we fortunately got with the car, the sliding rear seats ($300) and the LED lighting. There is not the high level of standard offerings like the X3 or X5 but there is a price point. Wish BMW offered more choices for ambient lighting as only red-orange and white is available, X3 and up offer many more color options. Can't complain as I got great deal on SAV, better than Honda or Subaru Touring models. Check summer offerings....
BMW X1 is #1 - Love to drive
I wanted a small SUV. I test drove the Jaguar F-Pace, the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Evoque. I was completely UNDER whelmed by all three. Especially considering the price tag on those vehicles. I went and had lunch then decided to stop by my local BMW dealership, BMW of Mobile, AL. After explaining what I wanted to fit my needs, they suggested I test drive the X1. Before I got off the lot, I knew that was the car for me. Plus my 15 yr old son commented that the back seats had way more leg room then any of the other three cars mentioned. It is so much fun to drive. I love the control the front wheel drive gives around corners and driving in rain (we get a lot of rain). I have the upgraded driver assist package and love the LED lights at night that turn with the car. It gives me extra visibility during deer season. Mine came equipped with the sport seats which are extremely comfortable. I will also mention that the sun roof is fully operable. The other three cars mentioned only come with moon roofs - no fresh air on nice days. The interior is sleek and modern with LED lighting (can change red or clear) on the trim. Easy phone integration for bluetooth and connecting to Spotify for music. The best bonus - I am averaging 28.4 miles per gallon. I encourage anyone that is looking for a small SUV to test drive the X1 before you buy. This car has it all - Sporty and sleek modern luxury.
Zippy SUV
Went from a smooth riding Lexus sedan to X1 and I love it. Call it mid-life crisis or whatever...but wanted to drive a fun, sportier car with cargo room and decided on the BMW X1 after researching several other cars in this class. The interior is roomy enough, cargo space is great and I love that it"s not bulky like many other SUV's. Has great power and handles well. One con, if you want to call it a con - the hands free entry is a bit slow to react compared to the Lexus, but I'm sure I'll get used to it - only had it for 2 weeks. All in all, a really cool SUV!
