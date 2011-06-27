Used 2016 BMW X1 Consumer Reviews

It's a little/BIG SUV/SAV KennethZ , 04/28/2016 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 56 of 57 people found this review helpful I was cross shopping the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC, BMW X3, and Volkswagen GTI. And then I saw this new X1. I was thinking to wait for the next gen Q5, but I decided to buy this car. It’s a handsome car inside out. The interior is very spacious. The headroom and legroom are comparable or even bigger than the current Q5, GLC, X3, and GTI. It’s even comparable to the larger X5. (X5 vs X1: F head 40, 41.9; R head 39.3, 39.4; F leg 40, 40.4; R leg 36.6, 37) I am 5’10, 165 lbs, I fit in the back seat comfortably even when the front seat is all the way back. And my car is not even with the sliding rear seat option. The trunk is also big, fits $200+ groceries from Costco easily. The engine is potent. The transmission is smooth. The handle is nimble. The acceleration is quick. It’s fuel efficient. Overall it’s a very practical car. I understand it’s being categorized as a subcompact SUV/SAV, but you really have to test drive and get inside of the car to understand what I’m talking about. It’s BIG!!! OK, now the bad. The front seat is too narrow. The gas pedal is too close to the side wall of the center console. The center console storage is relatively small. There is still noticeable turbo lag when stop and go. The suspension is too hard, you can feel every tinny hole and bump on the road. The LED headlight and taillight only come with the premium package, and the price is pretty premium for that. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Significant improvement from the prev. generation! Peter Ghosh , 08/12/2016 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I had a 2014 X1 (prev generation) that was my favorite car ever, but was coming off lease. I expected this new generation of X1 to be fair since it was being molded to look like the rest of the X-line family (truth be told, I wanted the Tesla Model 3 but couldn't wait that long). I was wrong. Dead wrong. This is actually more fun than the last one. Slightly less horsepower, yet the 0-60 is quicker. The move to a front-wheel-emphasized 4WD is not noticeable. I sometimes miss the hydraulic steering (however, the 2016's adaptive steering makes parking and city driving much easier). I got every tech package except the ACC (c'mon, an extra thousand, really?) and it seems worth it. By adding a few extra PSI to the tires (compared to the door sticker), I am getting 35+ MPG on the highway! Eco-mode is much more useful now without sacrifice (I especially didn't like the jolt on the 2014 when I needed to pass someone on the highway due to the shift timing change in this mode). The interior materials are a step up (interior lighting at night is especially top notch). The rear view is crowded compared to previous gen (due to smaller rear window and seat back obstructions), but not dangerous. The front seats are narrower than the last model and could use a little more cushioning as well - make sure you like them first vs. ordering the sports seats/package. I am 5'8 at 175 pounds so the base seats work for me. Overall, It's more luxurious, quieter and more fun than the previous generation (which was already great). I will have a hard time giving this up in 3 years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

WOW!! What a car!! doublej1013@gmail.com , 11/04/2016 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I am a TDI victim and found this gem at the local dealer. Its the greatest car I've ever owned. Its the perfect size, not to big, but big enough. The creature comforts are unbelievable. The handling, acceleration and seats are all fantastic. The other car companies must pay people to write bad reviews. Please at least go and test drive one and you will be amazed. The lighting at night is really neat. Also, BMW rebuilds their cars on the inside, not some new plastic molding like other car companies. Get it! Enjoy it! I just wanted to let people know. I've never written a review before... yeah I like it that much. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Xceptional! M. McReynolds , 03/24/2016 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful 3500 miles in and 5 stars in all aspects. Based on my experience, it lives up to BMW's billing...best in class performance, fuel economy and cargo. I evaluated other comparable models (Lexus NX, Acura RDX, Mercedes GLA, and Audi Q3) and chose the BMW X1. Car and Driver rating 4.5 out of 5. It's roomier on the inside than it appears from the outside. For both rows of seats, it actually has more head and leg room than the current BMW X3. I highly recommend the optional sliding 2nd row seat to gain flexibility for passengers versus cargo. Well-engineered and easy to use information technology (iDrive, bluetooth, Navigation, etc.). I didn't spec the safety technologies, so I can't comment on them. Give it a try - you won't be disappointed! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value