Used 2015 BMW X1 Consumer Reviews

Goldilocks Size, Gold Bullion Price theomdude , 04/14/2015 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Replaced our 325iT because the new "Sportwagons" only came in AWD - out of our price range, heavy, and lower performance. A base model is affordable by BMW standards, but to get the rear-view camera, we had to buy the costly nav and "driver assist" packages. (This may not be true with the new X1 that's on the Mini chassis.) The best interior (IMO) is the extra cost Terra/Petrol leather (Milk chocolate with white/blue piping) which only came with the extra cost XLine Package that included 18 inch lower profile (harsher riding and more expensive to replace) tires. Not really for a large family of large people, but for our purposes, occasionally carrying four normal size adults, it's perfect. All that said, we stretched our budget for a well optioned car with a sticker of $49,500 and we love it. Downside: It came with run-flat tires, unrepairable, harder-riding and expensive to replace. The newer X1s can be had with a limited-service spare and non-run-flat tires. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great AWD wagon JD , 02/17/2016 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I love my 2015 X1, and more so after driving a 2016. The 2015 X1 has a unique style and look that maintained classic BMW driver focused interior and handling. The Valencia orange makes the curves on the exterior pop. She handles beautifully and has been very dependable. The new X1 interior drives me nuts! It's cheesy! The 2015 is sleek and serious compared to the weird seat and dash configuration in the newer models. The 2015 knows what it's about and the 2016 is confused by trying to satisfy all the criticisms of the ignorant American car critics! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Sport Hatchback that BMW doen't technically make Craig , 08/18/2015 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I know that everyone is jumping in the small crossover SUV pool but the X-1 (in my opinion) doesn't really strike me as an SUV. What it strikes me as is a 3 Series of 2 generations ago, re-imagined as a sport hatchback. I've had mine for a couple months and I really couldn't be happier with my decision. Mine is loaded: Ultimate package, X-Line package, Adaptive Xenon Lighting package, Cold-weather package, etc. but I bought it as a dealer demo with 6,800 miles on it so it was about $8,000 or so below sticker. We are empty-nesters and my wife has a Ford Explorer so I really could have gotten by with a smaller sport sedan or even a coupe (I test drove both). However, I am a cyclist and backpacker so having a bit more utility in the vehicle I drive every day kind of put the X-1 over the top for me. Plus the price was lower than a 3 series or a 228i AND I really don't feel like I gave up much in the way of driving dynamics. With 240hp and 260 lb/ft of torque, there is simply gobs of power on tap in this 3,500 lb car. I got the rwd version (we don't get much snow if any) so it handles like a true German sports sedan. It's shorter (nose-to-tail), narrower and lighter than the 3 Series wagon and it's like 9 inches shorter (in height) than the X3 so it really is more of a hatchback than a wagon or SUV. I also like that it has 7" of ground clearance: not enough to introduce too much lean in the corners, but enough to not have to worry about hitting curbs and parking barriers in parking lots. It's a very nice touring car on your favorite 2 lane hwy (or even the interstate) and it scoots around town or back roads as zippy as you want to. It has plenty of headroom in front and back. Negatives? Leg room in the back is a bit tight for adults, only 2 will comfortably ride in the back (due to the transmission tunnel), and there's a bit too much wind and road noise on the interstate for a BMW (in my opinion--having owned BMWs before). All of that I can live with because the virtues of this car far outweigh the negatives. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Awesome Ride JC , 08/02/2016 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful I got this car trading in a 2013 Jetta Sportwagen TDI polluter and could not be happier, even though I took a beating on the trade in value, thanks to VW's fraudulent practices. We'll see if they ever make it right, but, I'm over it. This BMW is an incredible machine. It feels solid, looks fantastic outside, clean and elegant inside with wood trim and, most important, it is really, really fun to drive -- super responsive with a kick that will throw your head back in fourth gear, great acceleration from a dead stop, awesome handling, sweet engine sounds, just a beautiful little beast. I've got a C7 Corvette, manual with sports package and this thing compares favorably in terms of driving dynamics. I mean, driving to work every morning is a treat, not a chore. My particular x1 is a loaded M Sport 35i -- don't think there's anything it hasn't got. It's real comfortable inside -- I'm 6'1" and find the front seat roomy. The controls are easy to use and the infotainment system I like much better than the one on the Corvette -- shorter learning curve, more intuitive. I have no idea what the mileage is and don't care, really. Whatever they say it is, I'm sure mine is much less because of the way I drive. I did try the eco-boost thing and it does improve mileage -- there's a little readout that tell you how much, but, when it's on, the car doesn't drive like a BMW. I think it's good for long highway trips when you're just going along at the speed limit for hours, but when you're actually driving the car, forget it. You don't buy a car like this to save on gas. For that, get a Prius. So, bottom line, I am totally sold on this car. I hate the fact that, for 2016, BMW ruined it, making it front wheel drive and sticking you with the smaller engine and the eight speed transmission, but, hey, I got the sweet spot, seems like and I will keep this car for a very long time. Update 8/3/17 Everything above is still true. I'm always thinking about cars, but there is just no way I could sell this BMW. I took it for a road trip earlier this year and it was great on a long drive, comfortable and, for me, the absolutely perfect size. Looks like I'm stuck with it. By the way, these cars are very hard to find. I friend of mine wants one just like it and we looked regionally and, tricked out like mine, didn't find one. Update 2/3/18 Same old story. I'm buying an extended warranty to 100K on this baby. I keep looking at stuff and don't see anything that matches it, so, since I've only got a two car garage, when I get to the place where I just can't resist the new car itch any longer, the C7 will have to go. I love it, but I love this BMR more. On the VW, I did finally get a few K from them. I still took a loss and will never even look at a VW again, but something is better than nothing, as the say. Update 8/4/18 No changes except for new tires. Love this car. Update 2/6/20 Best care I've ever owned. Extended warranty in place. Service plan in place. Good to go for a long, long time. I keep getting offers from the dealership telling me what a deal i could get on a new one, trading this guy in. Are you kidding? I wouldn't swap a 2015 x1 for a 2019 x1 even up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability