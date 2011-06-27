  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M5
  4. 2021 BMW M5
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2021 BMW M5 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 BMW M5

Base

4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Mobility for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,250
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%4802/01/202103/01/2021
    1.9%6002/01/202103/01/2021
    1.9%3602/01/202103/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2021 BMW M5 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 BMW M5 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2021 BMW M5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles