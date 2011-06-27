Used 2002 BMW M5 Consumer Reviews
The Real 4 Door Sports Car
I bought it because there really is nothing else in its class. If you want a very fast and very comfortable big sedan with a 6 speed, this is your only choice. I owned an M3 before, and the M5 is much more comfortable/luxurious. The M5 does give up quite a bit of agility to the M3, but it makes up for that with the quiet and comfortable ride. Have a very thorough pre-purchase inspection done as there are some very expensive parts on this car. Look for a well-maintained car that was owned by an enthusiast. Reliability is very good for a car in this class, but you will be in for a surprise if you are not used to BMW maintenance/repair costs. They need all cooling parts replaced @ 5 years.
Best car ever?
As fast as my porsche and better built, and it costs less. So good it should be illegal!
Sweet
Pretty good but I prefer the M3. Its not worth the price, but wicked handling
BMW M5
Solid. Fast. Stealth. Fun. Hugs the road like a train on a track.
The Ultimate Car
Only the envy of not owning this amazing automobile can make you not like it. I´m in LOVE with my car.
