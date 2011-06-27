2020 BMW M4 Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$69,150
Save as much as $5,032
M4 for the second time!
John Sadowski, 01/03/2020
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I looked at the RS5 (way overpriced) the C63s (also over priced) the Porsche 911 (fantastic car but out of my price range) and thought about the new corvette. For me it comes down to handling and nothing handles like the M4. They also brought back a few exclusive colors that normally would have been $5 grand and didn’t charge anything. I got LeMans blue with silverstone interior. I’m really happy with it!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Absolutely wonderful driving machine
Alex, 07/13/2020
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Got the 2020 BMW M4 Convertible. It feels like driving a machine rather than driving a car, the experience is like no others. The engine gives you a powerful push while the handling is very smooth for a 425hp vehicle. Great interior and great reliability. Overall an amazing driving experience
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M4
Related 2020 BMW M4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 X6 M
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW X4
- BMW X5 2019
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi TT RS 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 4C
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe