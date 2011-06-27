2020 BMW M4 Consumer Reviews

John Sadowski , 01/03/2020 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I looked at the RS5 (way overpriced) the C63s (also over priced) the Porsche 911 (fantastic car but out of my price range) and thought about the new corvette. For me it comes down to handling and nothing handles like the M4. They also brought back a few exclusive colors that normally would have been $5 grand and didn’t charge anything. I got LeMans blue with silverstone interior. I’m really happy with it!