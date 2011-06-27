  1. Home
2019 BMW M4 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Beast.

Arthur Blachno, 05/29/2019
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just can't get enough of driving this thing. Street legal race car.

A German tuned track car with daily driver ability

AJ, 09/07/2019
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Worth the money for the competition package.

