Used 2011 BMW M3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fast, Practical, But Not Perfect DEEM , 11/19/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The engine sounds beautiful and I love the high revs. Grip is outstanding with the 19" wheels. Four door practicality is a huge plus as the Cayman was claustrophobic. The stereo is great and the build quality is very high - you pay more than an STi or Evo, but this is a car you'd proudly give the boss a ride in. Xenon lights are terrific and all 3-series should have them standard. The manual gearbox is a bit notchy in 1st and 2nd. The throws are quite long for a sports car, but clutch travel is perfect and soft. These cars should also come with BMW Assist standard in case of a flat tire - No Spare is a huge issue. I had issues with the Tire Pressure Monitor when I took delivery. Report Abuse

Best toy I've ever owned John G , 06/14/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Just picked up a mostly base M3 last week. Manual transmission, leather/cloth interior, no Nav, no tech package. I had an Audi S4 on order, and the BMW people basically sold me on the M3. I was hesitant, but after 350 miles, I am SO glad I went M3. The engine is absolutely silly. It just wants to go. And the rest of the car feels like it's carved out of a block of aluminum, just so solid. I'm still in break in period, but even adhering to the rules, this thing is amazing. Report Abuse

Reliability Issues, disappointed Disappointed , 11/17/2010 12 of 17 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for about 4 months. I was extremely excited about he purchase and initially loved the car. I drove as prescribed during the break-in period and never drove it like a M3 should be. After the break-in period, I only put 300 miles on the car (for a total of 1500 miles) before the car started exhibiting problems. The most recent of which occurred this week with loss of power, slow acceleration, etc. Feels like I am driving a Camry. Took it in for service and they cant seem to be able to find the issue. If they cant resolve the issues, I think I may have bought a lemon. Extremely disappointed in BMW and the car at the moment. Report Abuse

M3 Sedan Dustin phillips , 04/05/2017 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My previous car was a 2011 Mustang GT w/ 420 HP. The specs are similar for the M3, but the handling is what sets it apart. The M3 is a blast to drive, but you need to be careful as you will be going 100 without realizing it (be sure to set the speed warning). If you are considering getting one that is out of warranty, consider purchasing an aftermarket one, repairs are costly (2x a normal BMW), and there are a few known weak points (throttle actuator valve, bearings) that are quite costly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse