Used 2011 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Owned for 7 years now it is a 2011 J , 10/03/2018 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The longevity of the ride really matters unless there are major problems early on. Bought in 07/10 This is a 6sp manual hardtop Convert that has provided years of pleasure. 106k+ miles and here are/were the problems. Nav stinks never was any good and completely has been bad for the past 10k miles ( telling it an address to look up or change stations??? it does what it wants to do :( The glove box now wont open :(. But I can still get 22+ mpg hwy. and though the car has lost some power......it still has enough get up and go as to not embarrass Handling is still excellent Do it again if I had the chance ?? 1000% yes. I will trade it in once its performance breaks down or I win the lottery :)

The noise BWise , 10/27/2018 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The are a lot of odd noises the m3 makes that can be annoying to drive it around daily there clicking and whoosing that sounds like reverb speaker feedback its unnoticeable on a test drive but after a week or so you'll be searching the net looking for answers