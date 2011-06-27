Used 2011 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Owned for 7 years now it is a 2011
The longevity of the ride really matters unless there are major problems early on. Bought in 07/10 This is a 6sp manual hardtop Convert that has provided years of pleasure. 106k+ miles and here are/were the problems. Nav stinks never was any good and completely has been bad for the past 10k miles ( telling it an address to look up or change stations??? it does what it wants to do :( The glove box now wont open :(. But I can still get 22+ mpg hwy. and though the car has lost some power......it still has enough get up and go as to not embarrass Handling is still excellent Do it again if I had the chance ?? 1000% yes. I will trade it in once its performance breaks down or I win the lottery :)
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The noise
The are a lot of odd noises the m3 makes that can be annoying to drive it around daily there clicking and whoosing that sounds like reverb speaker feedback its unnoticeable on a test drive but after a week or so you’ll be searching the net looking for answers
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Everything You Heard, Hoped For, and More!
Listen, anyone in 2020 looking to buy this generation of M3 has done their homework as much as humanely possible. Take it from someone in your exact position, you will love everything about these cars, especially if you get a premium extended warranty which is why in our case we were patient and finally found/purchased ours through CarMax. This alleviates the ONLY two concerns with this entire generation, the connection rod bearings and the throttle body assemblies. To be fair, we've experienced NO issues with either and honestly at this point I'm no longer expecting to!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
