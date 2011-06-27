Used 2009 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Unbelievable Frank , 03/23/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful You think you're buying an outstanding vehicle until you actually take ownership. BMW goes above and beyond allowing for just about every little adjustment possible. If you want cargo room or great gas mileage don't buy this vehicle. If you want the driving experience of a lifetime this is the car for you. It sounds like a race car, drives like a race car, brakes like a race car and feels like a race car, BUT you can adjust the power, suspension and comfort levels to your liking. There really aren't enough words in this section to describe this vehicle. Report Abuse

Beautiful, but disappointing performance dasbmr , 12/11/2011 1 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had several "M's", including 2 E46 BMR's. The 2009 is a nicely sculpted vehicle as it sits curbside, although some have described it as looking like a Pontiac. It's very comfortable and it handles great. The 414 hp seems unbelievable to me because the (295 ft lb.)torque rating is so low in comparison. I have owned an '03 CLK55 AMG, which had less HP, but far more torque. The M3 just doesn't have the power that I like "off the line." Sure, it will do 150 mph, but where can you realistically do that kind of speed? For excitement on the road, I think the Benz equivalents are far better.

Too early to tell Mark , 03/26/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Presently have only 1400 miles. Haven't been too aggressive yet in the car. The engine sounds fantastic, but the car is definitely not a rocketship. The car turns a lot of heads, but it isn't real comfortable to drive. Hoping to take it out onto the local track to see how she handles under pressure. Except for the power mode setting, can barely feel a difference between any of the other M settings. Hopefully a little more time behind the wheel will help with the learning curve. We've had a number of other Beemer's - I'm still more comfortable driving the X5 or 550i.

Replaced my M3 with an M3! SilvertM3 , 04/05/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I was driving my Silver 2004 M3 Convertible when I went in to browse... Sure. There it was. A Silver 2009 M3 Convertible! Driving this car is a dream! I'm 6'4" and 285 and I have plenty of room. The Double Clutch Transmission shifts faster than you can blink. The M-Drive allows you to customize your acceleration, suspension and shifting from soft and comfy, to mothers take your kids off the streets! One push and all settings are yours. The V8 roars and the exhaust growls. The rear seat is bigger too. Not much trunk space with top down, but whole back seat folds and there is plenty space there. The down side? No cars to step up to now! Porsche you say? Yah... if I were 5'7". This is tops!