Used 2000 BMW M Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I purchased my 2000 M Coupe (June 1999 build date) used with 28000 miles on odo. Replaced shocks and springs with Koni Sport single adjustable shocks and Dinan springs. Have had most of the applicable TSB up-grades applied under warranty to include fuel sending unit, rear wiper washer valve, transmission detent pins, and ECU software revision. Warranty repairs include A/C compressor replacement and rear half-shaft seal replacement. This car sees many high speed track miles driven at Driving Schools. It's not a practical daily driver. Most fun car I've ever owned.

Bimma Boy , 07/06/2006

I bought this car to replace my 1994 M3, I don't regret buying this car at all. I love it, the amount of torque an power and the handling capability make this car oh so fun. Going from 60-90mph takes only a couple seconds without a down shift. Going through the twisties proves to be even more fun, going twice the speed limit through the turns makes this car an ultimate driving machine. Only a few thousand of these were sent to the US so you're not passing one every day and there's not gonna be one next to you at a light. The steering is precise and quick and the car goes wherever you point it. Not a hint of body roll an the car feels like its never gonna lose traction. This is one hell of a car!!!