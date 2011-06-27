Used 2000 BMW M Hatchback Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(62%)4(38%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Super M Machine

jmillet, 12/23/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2000 M Coupe (June 1999 build date) used with 28000 miles on odo. Replaced shocks and springs with Koni Sport single adjustable shocks and Dinan springs. Have had most of the applicable TSB up-grades applied under warranty to include fuel sending unit, rear wiper washer valve, transmission detent pins, and ECU software revision. Warranty repairs include A/C compressor replacement and rear half-shaft seal replacement. This car sees many high speed track miles driven at Driving Schools. It's not a practical daily driver. Most fun car I've ever owned.

Report Abuse

A Fun Little Hatchback

Bimma Boy, 07/06/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car to replace my 1994 M3, I don't regret buying this car at all. I love it, the amount of torque an power and the handling capability make this car oh so fun. Going from 60-90mph takes only a couple seconds without a down shift. Going through the twisties proves to be even more fun, going twice the speed limit through the turns makes this car an ultimate driving machine. Only a few thousand of these were sent to the US so you're not passing one every day and there's not gonna be one next to you at a light. The steering is precise and quick and the car goes wherever you point it. Not a hint of body roll an the car feels like its never gonna lose traction. This is one hell of a car!!!

Report Abuse

NICE CAR!

mcoupe, 11/07/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

More power than you need, and the handlings excellent!

Report Abuse

Satisfied Owner

ILYKSPEED, 04/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for just over 2 years and have racked up 55,000 miles with little more than minor warranty repairs. It's been pushed to the limit over and over and has always delivered flawless, uncompromising performance.

Report Abuse

A Great Toy Car

Joe Burlein, 12/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

A fantastic car for people who don't care about auto air, butt cooling fans, or iDrive. Goes back to the days of the 2002 with great performance and great handling.

Report Abuse
