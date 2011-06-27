Used 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 Consumer Reviews
Problems
Robert, 09/19/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful
I purchased my car in July. I owned the previous edition. A major change was the fact that the head rest does not move forward or back. The current head rest resides to far back and definitely places strain on the neck. I have also noticed that at speeds in excess of 80 mph the outside wind noise is far greater than the previous model. Aside from these issues it is a wonderful car.
Report Abuse
Bad Styling
Bob, 07/29/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
All in All this car is very pleasing to live with. Only complaint is the styling, which is to busy in my opinion. Styling mimicking the regular 7 series would be a big improvement.
Report Abuse
The car I’ll never sell
BigA, 05/19/2020
LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Super fun luxury and looks awesome. So many gadgets and nothing ever breaks.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the ALPINA B7
Related Used 2011 BMW ALPINA B7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2
- 2019 ALPINA B7