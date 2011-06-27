Used 2007 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan Consumer Reviews
It will change your life.
I stumbled on a 2007 B7 while looking for a 745. After some research, I made the trip to Chicago from my home in Overland Park, Kansas to test drive the vehicle. It was difficult to hide my excitement from the salesman who accompanied me. The car is absolutely amazing. It is a finely tuned blend of performance and luxury. The drive is intuitive. For as heavy as the vehicle is, it is responsive in every manner. It's not going to compare with the handling of much lighter vehicles (although few on the road will take it between stop lights), it's easy to forget it will comfortably seat five with two sets of clubs in the trunk. The acceleration will snap your head back.
2007 alpina b7
I own a 2002 S600 and this, and man what can I say, this car is the bomb, a beautiful car, and I know lots of ppl complain a lot about the design and all but I'm one of the ppl that actually like what bangle did with the 750. Oh and don't forget the maintenance, at least BMW is confident in their product.
Superb Luxury Performance Sedan
My use of the 07 B7 has been limited to only 1,000 miles in its first two months due to travel. But it is extremely comfortable at speed and handles much as a well-sorted smaller car would be expected to when maneuvering either rapidly or when at slow speeds or parking in town. The fuel economy is surprisingly good and keeps the guilt at owning a near-exotic at bay. I am very fortunate to have other extremely fine automobiles, including the "other" modern, US Alpina, the Z8 Roadster. But if I could have only one automobile, the B7 would be it.
So far so good!!
Just bought the car this weekend, so far it handles like a DREAM! I'm still in the break in period so haven't done anything too extreme, but I can tell you it handles corners very well, and other cars can't beat me off the line :) It was hard to purchase a vehicle 25k over sticker but I HAD to have this car. suggestion, wait a year and buy it for 25k less than I did!
Amazing
BMW got it right with the Alpina B7. The car drives as good as it looks. This is by far the best sport sedan on the market. Performance as good as the best sport cars and as comfortable as the best luxury sedans. Incredible acceleration whether from 0 to 60 or from 60 to 100 mph when passing on the highway. Superb handling. If you like people staring at your car or running over to ask you about your car, then this car is for you. No one has it and there are only 200 coming into the the US.
