Used 2018 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
great sedan
I love this car. I had been shopping for a sedan with a roomy back seat because it's hard getting in and out of the back seat of a 5-series. 5-series is a terrific car, but not for more than two adults. The 7-series fixes that and I no longer have to take out guests in my crew-cab truck to make sure that everyone has plenty of legroom. Auto manufacturers are all going with electronic gimmickry these days and BMW is no different. The 'swipe-or-twirl-to-change' feature should never have been developed or added; it's stupid, and BMW could have spent that $$ to standardize their collision-avoidance tech or hardware. The hot-spot works well depending on your carrier, I guess. No, the car doesn't handle or track like an E-30, but this is a big sedan and I don't think the people that buy the 7s are too concerned with how fast it hustles around COTA or the 'Ring. That's why you buy an M3. This car will provide a quiet, smooth ride for hundreds of miles at any speed you are comfortable driving. It is amazingly quiet and smooth at triple digits. I lease this vehicle, so maintenance and warranty and resale are not an issue for me. I think the car looks great as well. The car is well-proportioned and the styling is distinctive but subtle. I don't like the designs from Benz or Lexus or Cadillac and would not drive any of them. The interior is well laid-out and there are buttons and knobs for just about everything. There is a lot of technology and swiping if you want to use it, but you don't have to. Head-up display is better than just a couple of years ago. The lane position feature takes a little getting used to, but it is helpful and you can turn it off if you find it too obtrusive. Driving position is very adjustable and my 5-2 wife can get comfortable while my 6-1 self can also find a good driving position. Transmission is good and you have to pay attention to notice the shift points. Steering is light and road feedback is minimal, but again, if you want a track car, get an M2 or M3. The run-flats on this vehicle are surprisingly good despite the low profile and width. There's really only one thing that I wish BMW would add, and that is an audible alert (and a popup on the HUD) when one of your favorites comes up on satellite radio. Value is subjective. My dad sees cars as appliances and drives a wonderful Honda and loves it. On the other hand, he wears Hickey Freeman suits where I wear what find on sale at Dillard's. I am very happy with the car I have and I'm willing to pay what it costs for this level of comfort, quiet and performance. This is a great car and as Ferris said, 'If you have the means, I highly recommend picking one up.'
The best full size 2018 luxury automobile
don't bother paying an additional $ 13,000 for the V-8 750i model......the 740i engine is powerful enough and the acceleration is great.....
Insulate yourself from the world
Air suspension puts the car in the pantheon of Rolls Royce and Bentley. Self driving features are a pleasant surprise. Interior is symphony of plush materials and exquisite details. The nightime visuals of the interior are an alternate reality. Tech and gadgetry can overwhelm the uninitiated. I ralleyed against this car my whole life as a long time BMW enthusiast. I thought, who would buy a 7 series but an old geezer? On my third 7 series at age 52. Life can teach you what you haven’t learned. Privelage to arrive anywhere in a 7 series.
An excellent automobile.
I have owned 3 BMW's, the last two were the 750LI's and now I am looking at the 750I. I have had no major problems at all. They ride smooth and handle well. I do not like the run flats so chuck those after 10K miles. I have AAA if I have a flat, but never have. So I love this car. Biggest down side is the value drops faster than brick from the roof of your house. New one's are mainly leased and the $50K loss in the first year can be someone else's problem. Buy a one to two old one with 8K to 15K miles with 2 plus years of warranty and you will have a winner. I drive them 4 to 5 years and just give to one of the kids, as it is still a great car. Only way to own a BMW 7 series or a Mercedes s 560. I had a Mercedes CL65 and it lived in the shop, so not going that way again. So buy a 7 series, feel like a king........
Luxury at its Best
I can not give this car the review it deserves. But so far this car is phenomenable. It is new and I have not had time to evaluate everything you want me to answer. It does everything but drive itself. I am still learning the many capacities of this vehicle. If I did not check Great-it simply means I have not gotten that far tested or evaluated that aspect. (This statement is still valid). I have no idea of MPG of gas. I fill up at the half full mark and drive). 3Jan 2020 The car has been reliable so far. I have no complaints at this point. I feel that the technology (from what I have read) is right on point. I am still enjoying my car.
