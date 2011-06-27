Used 2008 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bought it used but.
I've had this for a few years now and it's holding up nicely, had the valve cover gaskets done as they were seeping and the lights all around the exterior of the vehicle seem to be burning out here and there lately. The FOB lose there memory capacity (seat, steering wheel and so on) as well. No funny noises either. The rear sun shades had an issue with the one jamming on the leather at the bottom of the sill. It got lose and hung up the shade as it went up pulling it off it's track. The outside holds up well as long as you take care of it as does the leather interior BUT YOIU HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF THE LEATHER. Otherwise you interior will fade and look horrible. Had to install a Bluetooth module in it for that to work with my devices - it came with none. Overall this is a really nice car, and I like it.
Better know good mechanic
Nice driving car, especially on longer trips, but high maintenance. Oil leaks started just after 50k mile warranty expired and grew over time. Very expensive to repair. Even at an independent shop estimate was around $4K. Several other expensive repairs - AC blower unit (twice), a window motor, and the electronic parking brake actuator (twice) . Brakes are great, but costly to replace. You generally have to replace rotors, not just pads. Even the battery for this car runs close to $500 installed.
Exceptional Car
I bought my car over the weekend and drove two hundred miles from the dealership to my home. Ride quality, technology, build quality and all the features are mind blowing. I have looked at Benz S550 and Lexus LS460 before pulling the trigger on 750LI. In my opinion this car is the best in this class as far as options, interior look, feel, drive and build quality is concerned. I don't know what is the fuss about IDrive? I was able to figure out everything about the IDrive in my two hour drive. It's very good system if you are ready to embrace the latest and greatest in technology 750LI has to offer. IF you are in the market for luxury car in this class then look no more.
2008 750Li Amazing!
This is an amazing car. Considered the Lexus and Infiniti top models, but they did not stack up against the 750. Stereo is phenomenal; drive and comfort - WOW!! IDrive is completely intuitive, controls are easy, and interior finish is immaculate. The best I have ever driven!
Great blend of luxury and performance
This is my 2nd 750. This is the perfect blend of interior luxury and sports car handling/performance under $100k. Fit and finish are outstanding. The iDrive is fine but the Nav system is terrible. My only complaint on an otherwise perfect car.
