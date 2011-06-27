Used 1998 BMW 7 Series 740i Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length196.2 in.
Curb weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base115.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Vermont Green Metallic
  • Biarritzblau Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Grau Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Black II
