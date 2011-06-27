Used 1992 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V12Inline 6
Combined MPG161316
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg11/17 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/480.0 mi.264.0/408.0 mi.301.0/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.21.5 gal.
Combined MPG161316
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l5.0 l3.4 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5700 rpm296 hp @ 5200 rpm208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6V12Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.197.8 in.193.3 in.
Curb weight3950 lbs.4165 lbs.3795 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.55.1 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.116.0 in.111.5 in.
Width72.6 in.72.6 in.72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Lazure Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
