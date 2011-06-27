Used 1992 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V12
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|16
|13
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|11/17 mpg
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/480.0 mi.
|264.0/408.0 mi.
|301.0/430.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|24.0 gal.
|21.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|13
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|5.0 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|296 hp @ 5200 rpm
|208 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|V12
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|42.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|197.8 in.
|197.8 in.
|193.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3950 lbs.
|4165 lbs.
|3795 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|17.6 cu.ft.
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|116.0 in.
|116.0 in.
|111.5 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|72.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related Used 1992 BMW 7 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4