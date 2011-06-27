Used 2012 BMW 6 Series Consumer Reviews
Wonderful combination of attributes
The new 650 is surely a GT but it seems like more to me. I can explain best via comparison. It handles and pulls better than my Aston Martin. The cabin is richer than all but 65-level AMG cars. Technical geekiness is on par with a 911. On the other hand, it is not a rare British sculpture but it will have much greater reliability. It is not an S65 but feels better and costs way less. It is surely no 911 in terms of handling, but styling and grace, and lack of pretentious attitude give it the nod. I was ready for a less-involved driving experience, and the 650 is perfect. It is a demanding ride only until I am ready to just relax. I used to need 2 different cars for that.
Awesome
I currently own a 750il and a Range Rover Supercharged. And I have had other vehicles like the Mercedes 320CLK convertible. But I must say, next to the RR, the new 650 convertible is the best car I have ever owned. I wanted the 2011 model, but felt it was just a tad too small for me. But the enlarged the new model signficantly and redesigned many signficant features. It drives like a big car and a sports car. Its sexy and really fun to drive. Very fast and love the rumble of the exhaust. The app option is great as I can listen to Pandora on my iPhone Very fast. And if you set the ride to comfort, it drives smooth and comfy. More so than the 750i. I highly recommend this car.
Very enjoyable to drive but really a 2 seater
I truly enjoy driving this car. The handling and acceleration are wonderful. Exhilarating. was disappointed that Android Auto is not enabled, but I can connect via Bluetooth. Tire wear does appear to be a concern as there is a sticker from BMW on the windshield to expect 20k or less. When tires run more than $1300/set of 4 it is a consideration for cost of maintenance. There is also no spare, so get run flats or risk getting stuck. At my height, no one can sit behind me, and as long as your passenger is small, you could travel with 2 passengers. No one buys this car to share the experience with more than one, and I love my BMW. I would buy it again. It is a wonderful car to drive and makes me smile every day.
What a fine vehicle from going from a Porsche
Hitting 70 this year I decided to go with comfort and still having the performance I liked with my Porsche I had for 12 years. It hit all the marks. The acceleration, the cornering, the luxury and styling of this machine all are amazing.
Disappointing
My 640I was the worst car I ever owned. The computer system went out causing the vehicle to malfunction. They replaced it. The windows would not go up in the rain. They tried to fix it but continued to be a problem. The navigation system is the worst. I got tired of all the problems and traded it in at 7000 miles. While driving it to the Chevy dealership to trade it in the computer system went blank and 1 at a time all the systems went black. Absolutely the worst car I have ever owned.
