2020 BMW 5 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
5 Series Sedan
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,428*
Total Cash Price
$70,919
540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,428*
Total Cash Price
$70,919
530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,416*
Total Cash Price
$55,842
530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,458*
Total Cash Price
$61,426
540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,233*
Total Cash Price
$58,076
530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,287*
Total Cash Price
$78,737
530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$103,512*
Total Cash Price
$82,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 5 Series Sedan M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,274
|$1,318
|$1,364
|$1,412
|$6,599
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$983
|$3,898
|$3,990
|$8,871
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,888
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,096
|Financing
|$3,814
|$3,067
|$2,271
|$1,421
|$513
|$11,086
|Depreciation
|$21,129
|$7,045
|$5,759
|$6,455
|$5,639
|$46,027
|Fuel
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$10,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,960
|$13,393
|$12,399
|$16,709
|$15,966
|$89,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 5 Series Sedan 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,274
|$1,318
|$1,364
|$1,412
|$6,599
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$983
|$3,898
|$3,990
|$8,871
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,444
|$2,223
|$3,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,888
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,096
|Financing
|$3,814
|$3,067
|$2,271
|$1,421
|$513
|$11,086
|Depreciation
|$21,129
|$7,045
|$5,759
|$6,455
|$5,639
|$46,027
|Fuel
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$2,075
|$2,137
|$10,083
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,960
|$13,393
|$12,399
|$16,709
|$15,966
|$89,428
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 5 Series Sedan 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$1,003
|$1,038
|$1,074
|$1,112
|$5,196
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$774
|$3,069
|$3,142
|$6,985
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,274
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,438
|Financing
|$3,003
|$2,415
|$1,788
|$1,119
|$404
|$8,729
|Depreciation
|$16,637
|$5,547
|$4,535
|$5,083
|$4,440
|$36,242
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,378
|$10,546
|$9,763
|$13,157
|$12,572
|$70,416
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 5 Series Sedan 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,103
|$1,142
|$1,181
|$1,223
|$5,716
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$3,376
|$3,456
|$7,684
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,251
|$1,925
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,501
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,682
|Financing
|$3,303
|$2,657
|$1,967
|$1,231
|$444
|$9,602
|Depreciation
|$18,301
|$6,102
|$4,989
|$5,591
|$4,884
|$39,866
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$1,746
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,733
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,816
|$11,601
|$10,739
|$14,473
|$13,829
|$77,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 5 Series Sedan 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$1,117
|$1,156
|$5,404
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$805
|$3,192
|$3,268
|$7,264
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,182
|$1,820
|$3,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,365
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,536
|Financing
|$3,123
|$2,512
|$1,860
|$1,164
|$420
|$9,078
|Depreciation
|$17,302
|$5,769
|$4,716
|$5,286
|$4,618
|$37,692
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,353
|$10,968
|$10,154
|$13,683
|$13,075
|$73,233
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 5 Series Sedan 530e xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,366
|$1,414
|$1,464
|$1,514
|$1,568
|$7,326
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,091
|$4,327
|$4,430
|$9,849
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,206
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,438
|Financing
|$4,234
|$3,405
|$2,521
|$1,578
|$570
|$12,308
|Depreciation
|$23,458
|$7,821
|$6,394
|$7,167
|$6,260
|$51,101
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,373
|$14,870
|$13,766
|$18,551
|$17,727
|$99,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 5 Series Sedan 530e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,424
|$1,474
|$1,526
|$1,579
|$1,635
|$7,638
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,138
|$4,511
|$4,619
|$10,268
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,671
|$2,573
|$4,244
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,343
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,584
|Financing
|$4,414
|$3,550
|$2,628
|$1,645
|$594
|$12,832
|Depreciation
|$24,456
|$8,154
|$6,666
|$7,472
|$6,527
|$53,276
|Fuel
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$2,474
|$11,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,836
|$15,503
|$14,352
|$19,341
|$18,481
|$103,512
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 5 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW 5 Series in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 BMW 5 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat