2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Tech needs some work
Microsoft Outlook is not supported in the USA. This is an issue for me as I do a lot of work from the car. It is supported in Europe so, I can only assume that BMW didn't want to pay a licensing fee to Microsoft for the USA. Silly me, I thought southern CA was a big market for BMW. I am also very disappointed in the "preconditioning" of the climate controls. They tell you that you can set the climate controls from your cellphone app but, you must have some power available in the hybrid battery or have the car plugged in. Turns out that you must have at least 30% power available. The car can only go about 13 miles of electric drive on a full charge so, how much power should I have left after my 40 mile commute? Yep, maybe a few percent if I am lucky. But wait, I can set the car for "Battery Control", a feature that will hold a percentage of electric power in reserve. The problem with that is that it cannot be set as a default, I have to set the Battery Control to hold back 30+ percent of hybrid power every time I get into the car. Not exactly convenient. in addition, I am giving up about a third of my electric power for air conditioning or heating the car instead of it helping me save fuel. This is really not well thought out. I'm now getting malfunction codes so, it's back to the dealer next week. I'm also feeling a shudder when the car transitions to gas from electric. I had a Ford fusion that handled that aspect of the drive so much better. And BTW, I get 34mpg in my daily, 80 mile round trip commute (in traffic). This is with a full charge of electrons every morning. Did I mention Turbo Lag? How do you have Turbo Lag with an electric motor supplementing the drive train? I've now had this thing 11 months and 23,000 miles, I'm looking for my next car. I really don't like this one.
Great value in stunning blue!
It is an overall awesome car - probably the best car I have owned/driven in the past 30 plus years. Just rated in a Lexus ES300 and purchased the 530e and have about 900 miles on it. The Mediterranean Blue Metallic color is impressive- almost peacock blue; and very well matched with a cognac leather interior. The car drives superb - it accelerates and corners extremely well. And so far has given about 45 mpg in combined driving (after charging every night). The headlights and wipers are perfect - the headlights turn in the direction of the steering, and the automatic wipers are quite sensitive. I cannot be happier with this car - great handling, comfortable ride and very responsive and smart technology. Great value for the money, in my opinion.
Hotrendous hybrid start/stop shudder
Yes the 2020 hybrid will have a $5800 federal tax rebate but that is insufficient to endure the 4 cylinder engine shudder everytime it transitions. The rest of the car is typical BMW. Buy a Volvo hybrid which has imperceptable transitions. Avoid the 530e until BMW gets it right.
Love this car
Love my BMW!!! Getting the Euro style and great handling and love having a hybrid, getting great mileage with plug in charge. I love that this car can pre heat in the morning and be ready for my morning commute. Easy to plug into my existing garage 110v plug for an overnight charge.
Terrible Tires
We leased this car new and have had a terrible time with the tires. 4 flat tires in 4 years! At $400 each, this car just isn't work the money or the hassle. All BMW's now have run flat tires which can't be patched so we plan to switch to another luxury brand as soon as we can get out of our lease.
