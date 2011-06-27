2019 BMW 5 Series Hybrid Consumer Reviews

ira , 02/04/2019 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

20 of 26 people found this review helpful

Microsoft Outlook is not supported in the USA. This is an issue for me as I do a lot of work from the car. It is supported in Europe so, I can only assume that BMW didn't want to pay a licensing fee to Microsoft for the USA. Silly me, I thought southern CA was a big market for BMW. I am also very disappointed in the "preconditioning" of the climate controls. They tell you that you can set the climate controls from your cellphone app but, you must have some power available in the hybrid battery or have the car plugged in. Turns out that you must have at least 30% power available. The car can only go about 13 miles of electric drive on a full charge so, how much power should I have left after my 40 mile commute? Yep, maybe a few percent if I am lucky. But wait, I can set the car for "Battery Control", a feature that will hold a percentage of electric power in reserve. The problem with that is that it cannot be set as a default, I have to set the Battery Control to hold back 30+ percent of hybrid power every time I get into the car. Not exactly convenient. in addition, I am giving up about a third of my electric power for air conditioning or heating the car instead of it helping me save fuel. This is really not well thought out. I'm now getting malfunction codes so, it's back to the dealer next week. I'm also feeling a shudder when the car transitions to gas from electric. I had a Ford fusion that handled that aspect of the drive so much better. And BTW, I get 34mpg in my daily, 80 mile round trip commute (in traffic). This is with a full charge of electrons every morning. Did I mention Turbo Lag? How do you have Turbo Lag with an electric motor supplementing the drive train? I've now had this thing 11 months and 23,000 miles, I'm looking for my next car. I really don't like this one.