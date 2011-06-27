Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

BMW quality stands out Raymond Sweat , 11/02/2015 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I moved up from a 4 cylinder diesel BMW 328 to the 535. While I gave up better mileage on the 4 cylinder, I got more room, window display, and a few more options that make driving a pleasure. I have owned other high quality cars, but the interior trim of the BMW with the rich wood and colors seem to stand out more. It may not hug the road like the 328, but neither did my other larger cars. Diesel engines rock, and if the public is scared off by the VW publicity, shame on them. In the long run, the quality of BMW engines and technology will keep the value of these cars up. I have liked this 2016 BMW 535 so much, I have decided to keep it beyond the two year period I usually trade cars. You can't hear the diesel engine, the cut off does not bother me (there is a switch to cut this feature off if it bothers others) and having driven many other gas and diesel engines, I know how to get above the EPA rated mileage. You get savings both ways with diesel prices going down or if fuel prices go up.....you will have more driving range then a gasoline engine. In the worst case, if we ever had a gas shortage, you can bet diesel fuel will be around. In short, my write up is no substitute for you taking a test drive in this auto and see for yourself. UPDATE: This review was written in late 2015. My opinion has not changed. It was one of the best buys in automobiles I ever made. May 19, 2017: My review of this car remains unchanged. I had Opti Coat put on it after I bought it and I keep it garaged and personally detail the vehicle to 'show room condition'. My wife and I use it primarily for long trips because it is so comfortable and roomy. If you check reviews today of the vehicle, you will see it is rated as one of the best. Because one car company cheated on diesel engines, it scared the public about diesels for awhile. I also have a 2017 BMW M24i, and a 2016 Prius V. But for comfort and style, you can't beat this car. Have had absoluty no trouble with it. Outside of changing the oil, the dealership put on new wiper blades. I plan on keeping this car a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still very pleased Steve Struck , 08/27/2017 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2 year old 535d that is pristine. After a few weeks I have few complaints, the iDrive controller being the main source of frustration. That aside, drives very well, great road car, good seats and more bells and whistles than anyone needs. Once again, buying a truly well maintained used car is the way to go. Let somebody else take that huge depreciation hit. :) Seven month update: Still enjoy driving this car very much. The diesel engine is a different driving experience. No need to wind the rpms; the torque is all in the lower ranges and the automatic tranny is well programmed to work with the unique torque curve. 75 mph gets you 40 mpg and my around town/area driving pattern yields a 30 mpg average. Terrific road car with plenty of passing acceleration. Still have not figured out everything about the iDrive, but there are physical buttons for many functions, much better than aiming at a touch screen and hoping for the best. I'd buy this car again in a heartbeat. 13 month update: no changes in previous comments. Wish the back seat had more leg room, but there have only been passengers there a couple times. Very nice to have a full size car with rear seats that fold down.....with the controls in the boot. 24 months in: Not much else to add. Recall over a diesel emissions issue was handled nicely by the dealer. Continue to average 30mpg in local driving. No issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome, really awesome BMW Beauty , 04/02/2018 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The diesel M sport is an incredible car. does everything well. I've gotten up to 50 MPG. Mixed driving around the 40 mark. I'm totally impressed with every aspect of this machine. It is very comfortable for long trips. I opted for the multi contour ventilated seats. Never sat in a more comfortable seat. Being 6'2" tall it's hard to find the right fit but these seats dial it in. Tons of torque and handles like a much smaller BMW. My only complaint is that it takes two or more rest stops between fill ups. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Best of the breed Steve , 06/28/2018 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Owned a 328D X Drive and thought that was the best ever till I replaced it with the 535D M Sport. The 5 has tons of torque and hp to get this large heavy machine up and going. Extremely fast and smooth. I recommend the M Sport suspension as it keeps the car light on its feet. The steering is anything but numb. We've taken several long trips and couldn't be more impressed. Got into the upper 40's MPG at highway speeds with a fuel range around 700 miles. Arriving rested every time. Mine is loaded with options including heated ventilated seats that couldn't be more comfortable. They are the premium option seat and are the most comfortable I've ever sat in. It's loaded with safety features including accident mitigation which was put to use a couple of times. The heads up display is clear and integrates well with the GPS mapping feature. Haven't had one issue with the car in 15,000 miles. Even the tires are holding up. I expect I'll get 25,000 miles on them. They are the staggered Michelin Primacy run flats. A good tire choice for this car. It is mostly a garage queen along with its big brother a 2017 X5 35D XDrive. As you can see I'm hooked on diesel after starting with that great 328 D. I'm trying to find a fault with this car but I just can't. Check back later and I'll do an update. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse