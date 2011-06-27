Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
By far the Best Sedan I've ever owned
I'm a 60 year-old high performance car guy. I've had Hot Rods, sports cars, Mercedes (500SL), BMWs & Porsches (including a wicked 914 w/a 400 HP 350 Chevy V8), you get the picture. Our 2000 528i is the most reliable & fun to drive sedan I've ever owned. I'm 6'4" & 220 lbs & this is so much more comfortable than any of our past Mercedes or BMWs. Excellent handling; quick & nimble; great gas mileage; ideal for long trips. Never get tired of driving it. Huge trunk & way more practical than a cumbersome 7 series. My wife, kids & grandkids are tall & there's plenty of room in back for 3 passengers. This is a fantastic car. In a 100K miles I've only replaced tires, brakes & an alternator!
Looks/drives great for a 16 year old daily driver
I have owned my 2000 528i for seven years and love it! Bought it with 43,000 miles on it and have driven it to 132K mostly commuting. Have had a few repairs ( radiator, nav system) but as I use an indie shop the repairs are not as expensive. BMW even agreed to help me replace a bad nav unit and now that works great, and I saved about $3,000 dollars installing a used part. As a road car it is really superb. Great ride and feels like a tank. Decent mpg overall ( 24).. Best of all mine is CLEAN. Looks new really and people comment as it is increasingly older. I took a risk buying a ten year old car, but it's worked out great for me and I really respect the brand. As an update, in fall of 2015 the ABS module failed, but the car is still drivable, just not with ABS if needed. The replacement cost is 1600 dollars-so the future ability to keep this car hinges on the number of such repairs that are needed. Update 3/2018-no further mechanical problems. car has 132K now and still drives excellently as a commuter car. I got offered 500 dollars for it on a trade, and said thanks I'll just keep driving it. So it's a reliable, if very old, second vehicle.
3woodAl speaks
Excellent workmanship,reliable and cruises at the upper limits of the speedo in a smooth pusuit of the highway. 8-19 hour drives are a treasure. No tiredness and you feel like the trip should have been longer. Cupholders are non-functional but who cares!!!!!
Gotta be one of the 'BE' cars in the World !
there is a Simple "Reason" it is Called the Ultimate Driving Machine ....It "IS". the Build Quality is Wonderful, the Engine is a "Perfect" Balance of Economy/Performance Very Bullet Proof, and NO! you do not need 400 horse power. i can't find one Problem with its Design and Build ,my 2000 528-I sedan came with a Great Professional Business Sound System as Good as any Recording/film studio I've worked in,and that is What I do for a Living over 35 Years now. yes the Owners before me took "Great" care of it, it looks and Drive like a NEW car..NO leaks at all I mean NONE, not a drop. rare for any car, guess I'm lucky. it now has 180,000 miles .I did fix the two front windows with a Indie Shop in Laguna Beach for only $150 each window, it has Luxe 20" wheels on it and it Looks and Performs as a Euro-Racer. I just Cleared the inside rear Wheel wells a bit so there was no rubbing of the 275 Tires. I do light work on it myself, but there are only two shops I'd let touch it. Most lie and Rip you off with Un Needed Repairs (sound Right?) it has a Performance Air filter on it but no other modifications at all. I'm just Driving and Enjoying it as long as I can. I'd not Trade or sell it for any Reason, Again. I got Lucky, if you take care of your car it will Serve you and keep your Family Safe, ..what price do you put on that ? I think cars "Know" when you love and care for them. Everything Needs up-keep. learn what the means.in the future science will figure it out and give it a name. These are Such Great Cars,I Also just bought a 2002 540i (4.4 V8 engine /Steptronic Trans, and NO i'm not a Kid that needs to Shift a 6 Speed all day, For what ? I Added a 530-I for my daughter. next I'm looking for a good post 96 750il With a 5.4 V 12 Engine and a Well cared for X5 SUV with a 4.4 Engine. as part of my Fun Collection.
What a car should be
I have owned my BMW 528i since June, 2000. It has 85,000 miles and I have had only one significant repair - an electronic component affecting the transmission's performance. Other than that, this car has been a dream to own and drive. It has loads of safety features and drives like a car should drive. It's a solid, responsive, road- hugging blast. The inline 6 is throaty and powerful although you won't be pinned to your seat like the V8 540i. Two gripes for me - the bucket seats are not comfortable in long drives and the environmental controls require too much button mashing. What the heck is wrong with a knob? Still very happy and I'll own this car for at least another 50,000 miles.
