Used 1999 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

4.7
84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

99 528i

czego82, 01/06/2011
32 of 34 people found this review helpful

Purchased the car with 110,000miles and sold it with 200,000. Owned the car for 3 years and during that time other then $30 per oil change every 10k i had to spend $100 on new water pump. THAT IS IT. This car costed me nothing to own. If you are looking for a nice car that requires little to no maintenance - this is a car to get. Very good engine that has no problems, good performance and good MPG (30mpg on highway at 60mph).

BMW 528i

wahill, 03/20/2002
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Outstanding ride. Very impressive in the snow and on ice. Quiet, comfortable and fun on the highway.

Phenom - Best Car I've Had

dogsbrekky, 04/10/2009
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have driven every car under the sun except for maybe the Bugatti's and McLaren Merc. This is a total favorite. I owned a 1995 version which had some electrical and suspension problems. This 1999 version is a beast with refinement and awesome handling. I grew up with a test engineer father and we absolutely thrash our cars. This 540i holds up better than any vehicle I have tried to thrash. I have owned Australian racing Toranas, several Subarus, a few BMW (540i, 3 series) and a Lotus Espirit (twin turbo). Overall this is the best machine I have had the pleasure to own or drive and it's handling is 2nd to none in the luxury car stakes.

Best car in the world

Al, 09/19/2009
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Have this car for two years, bought it used. Drove to Nova Scotia from New York this year and had a great drive all the way. Incredible handling, great comfort, powerful as all get out! Am 78 years old and have had them all--MB's, Lexus rx, 330S etc. Nothing compares to this car which makes you regret it when you exit the car--you want to drive on!

Bargain sports car

mtnwheat, 04/14/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

What an excellent sports sedan! The looks are timeless and the performance is outstanding. It will put a grin on your face and up to four others in the car with you. Silky smooth V8 with the 6sp manual is a great combination in this size car. A premium car that anyone can afford. Glad I finally got one.

