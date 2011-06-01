Used 1999 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
- 135,021 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
BM MotorCars - Rahway / New Jersey
Fully Inspected and Detailed. Lowest market prices guaranteed, no hidden fees, excellent financing rates for every credit situation! Recent Arrival! Black RWD 1999 BMW 5 Series 528i Call 732-451-3535 to schedule your VIP test drive today! We proudly serve Rahway, New Jersey, New York and the entire United States!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 BMW 5 Series 528i.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADM6331XBY26463
Stock: Y26463T01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 104,308 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Team Chevrolet GMC - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 BMW 5 Series 528i.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADM6345YGU08081
Stock: 1654PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 175,408 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
NICE OLD LUXURY SEDAN!!!!!! Visit Broadway Auto Mall online at broadwayautomallky.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-253-3700 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 5 Series 530i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADT63481CF05066
Stock: B0945R3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,044 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
Bimmers R Us - Saint Louis / Missouri
2001 BMW 540i---Jet Black w/ Black Leather Interior---6 speed MANUAL Transmission---M Sport Package---Heated sport seats---Xenon Lights---Moonroof---Satin Exterior Trim---82k miles---Original MSRP $58145---Very clean, nice car---Call or Come by Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 BMW 5 Series 540i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADN53461GC98495
Stock: 2956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2018
- 140,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,434
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Wholesale to the public! Going to Auction! Vehicle will need some reconditioning and sold as is.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 BMW 5 Series 525i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADT43412GZ98004
Stock: 404723A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 132,337 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Buy it with cash or finance with only $ down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 5 Series 530i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADT63473CK35070
Stock: K35070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,707 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
***THIS VEHICLE IS GOING TO BE SOLD AS IS - IT'S A MECHANIC SPECIAL UNIT, IT'S HAS SOME MECHANICAL ISSUES THAT WE ARE NOT WILLING TO DEAL WITH IT.THIS IS AN EXCELLENT WHOLESALE PRICE.***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT NEW CAR TRADE IN ALPINE WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER 2.5L DOHC I6 ENGINE WITH 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AM/FM CD PLAYER PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS SOLD AS IS OVER 10 YEARS OLD OR OVER 100K MILES NO WARRANTY***Clean CARFAX. 525i, 4D Sedan, 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Alpine White, Black w/Leatherette Upholstery.20/28 City/Highway MPG Alpine White 2003 BMW 5 Series 525i RWD 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHCAS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won't be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 5 Series 525i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADT43463G029929
Stock: R029929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-22-2018
- 115,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Dallas Autos Direct's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2003 BMW 5 Series 530iA with 115,287mi. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! One of the best things about this BMW 5 Series is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The quintessential BMW -- This BMW 5 Series 530iA speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this BMW 5 Series 530iA is sure to sell fast. Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 5 Series 530i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADT63433CK28343
Stock: 3CK28343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 118,481 miles
$13,892
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
hunting for for a amazing deal on a superb 540i? Well, we've got it. It doesn't stop showing off once you get inside* Hold on to your seats!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Head airbags - Tube 1st and 2nd row, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof, Manual Transmission...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 BMW 5 Series 540i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBADN53493GF71092
Stock: F71092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 94,470 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,585
Mossy Nissan - Houston / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2004 BMW 5 Series 530i RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic with Overdrive 3.0L I6 DOHC SMPIOdometer is 38403 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG*****MOSSY MOVES YOU*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA735X4B802789
Stock: 4B802789P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 104,034 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,800
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Bluetooth *, Local Home Delivery Available!, Black w/Leatherette Upholstery, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Pressure Headlight Cleaning System. Amethyst Gray Metallic 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic with Overdrive 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 36467 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA53594B852605
Stock: SG-P18605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 155,009 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA53574B851937
Stock: m46851937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 50,134 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,995
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
Very Rarev BMW 545i 6-Speed STEPTRONIC Sport Package 4.4 V8 ONE OWNER Silver Grey ,50Kmi well maintained.This is a rare find coupled with low miles and meticulous service records. Star Spoke Wheels,Power Sport seats,,Sport suspension,,Glass Moonroof,Xenon Headlight,,Rear Sunshade,Dynamic Brake This BMW 5 Series 545iA is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 545i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANB33544B109951
Stock: 4B109951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 160,911 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,095
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
trade in car - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Boston Leather Interior Surface, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA73564B811778
Stock: 811778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 81,796 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,994
Burnsville Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
Titanium Silver Metallic 2004 BMW 5 Series 545i RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic with Overdrive 4.4L V8 SMPI DOHC 4.4L V8 SMPI DOHC Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery Logic 7® Premium Hi-Fi Sound System w/13 Speakers Premium Sound Package 10 Speakers 10-Way Power Front Bucket Seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS brakes Air Conditioning Alloy wheels AM/FM radio AM/FM Stereo w/CD/10 Speakers Auto tilt-away steering wheel Auto-dimming door mirrors Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Automatic temperature control Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Dakota Leather Upholstery Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Emergency communication system: BMW Assist Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Front reading lights Fully automatic headlights Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Genuine wood console insert Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Head restraints memory Heated door mirrors High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon Illuminated entry Leather Shift Knob Leather steering wheel Low tire pressure warning Memory seat Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead airbag Panic alarm Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power adjustable front head restraints Power door mirrors Power driver seat Power moonroof Power passenger seat Power steering Power windows Radio data system Rain sensing wipers Rear air conditioning Rear anti-roll bar Rear reading lights Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Security system Speed control Speed-sensing steering Speed-Sensitive Wipers Steering wheel memory Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Steering wheel mounted audio controls Tachometer Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Trip computer Variably intermittent wipers Weather band radio 4.4L V8 SMPI DOHC Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery Logic 7® Premium Hi-Fi Sound System w/13 Speakers Premium Sound Package. 18/26 City/Highway MPG At Burnsville Motors we believe that HOW you buy your next car is just as important as the car you buy. Our Fair Value Pricing removes the haggle and hassle of negotiations from your buying experience. We research the local Twin Cities marketplace and set our prices according to market and vehicle conditions. Our vehicles go through a multi-point safety inspection and come with a free History Report. All of our Burnsville Motors We can help with all types of credit - Good Credit or Bad Credit and even No Credit - and will get you approved quickly so you can enjoy that new car today.Visit Burnsville Motors online at www.BurnsvilleMotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 952-808-0031 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 545i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANB33574B113735
Stock: 7008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,469 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,700
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This BMW 5 Series also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Head-Protection System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA53554B846476
Stock: 122700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,995
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Gray 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA535X4B854606
Stock: Q4400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 217,240 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,790
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
PRICE DROP FROM $5,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! In Good Shape. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $45,000 PREMIUM PKG universal garage door opener, auto-dimming interior & exterior rearview mirrors, leather seat trim, lumbar support, ambient light package, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD sport mode, StepTronic clutchless manual shift control, XENON HEADLIGHTS dynamic auto-leveling, adaptive headlights, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, high pressure liquid headlight cleaning system, heated steering wheel BMW 525i with Titanium Grey Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 215 HP at 6250 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA53565B859335
Stock: 5B859335T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series
- 5(74%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(1%)
