Used 1995 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Not your typical wagon AE , 11/17/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Traded in a 525i for a wagon for more room. One of the best handling and performing cars; even in a wagon! The controls and build are solid and well placed. I get between 25-28 mpg on the highway fully loaded with kids. The rear wheel drive layout is perfectly matched to the smooth six. You don't even feel the transmission changing gears as you do in American cars. Everything feels solid about the car. Report Abuse

The Best wagon on the market BMW Lover , 02/04/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is great it has tons of room and is most of all safe i gave my car to my kid who is 16 now and he loves it as well he can fit all of his bag book etc in the back it is also cheap on insurance my carrier considers it a wagon so it is really cheap. I recomemded it 10 stars. A++ Report Abuse

95 525i sedan tango , 06/13/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Car is great - also have 84 533i - New one one is more sophisticated - runs a s smooth as a sewing machine. Bought with 180,000k still extremely tight and handling is very crisp. Looks as good as the new style - maybe better. Needs cup holder. Report Abuse

1995 525iT feaqs , 09/10/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful What a car! It has room for cargo and people, great interior appointments, good gas mileage, great passing power (thanks to the variable valve timing), still looks great at 10 years old, stable at 105mph and still got 28 mpg...only complaint is there's no place to set your can of soda or cup of coffee. Report Abuse