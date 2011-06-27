Used 1993 BMW 5 Series 525i Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|358.7/548.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5900 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|25.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|185.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3484 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Width
|68.9 in.
