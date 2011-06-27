Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4 Series Convertible
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,371*
Total Cash Price
$29,871
440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,057*
Total Cash Price
$40,120
430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,307*
Total Cash Price
$41,292
430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,557*
Total Cash Price
$42,463
4 Series Coupe
430i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,246*
Total Cash Price
$29,285
430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,619*
Total Cash Price
$40,413
440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,496*
Total Cash Price
$30,456
440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,246*
Total Cash Price
$29,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4 Series Convertible 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$5,111
|Maintenance
|$651
|$3,064
|$1,783
|$1,719
|$3,368
|$10,585
|Repairs
|$1,081
|$1,653
|$1,783
|$1,920
|$2,068
|$8,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,601
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,769
|Financing
|$1,607
|$1,292
|$956
|$599
|$216
|$4,670
|Depreciation
|$7,141
|$3,330
|$2,931
|$2,597
|$2,332
|$18,331
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,626
|$12,003
|$10,195
|$9,657
|$10,890
|$57,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4 Series Convertible 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,371
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$6,865
|Maintenance
|$874
|$4,115
|$2,395
|$2,308
|$4,524
|$14,216
|Repairs
|$1,452
|$2,221
|$2,395
|$2,578
|$2,777
|$11,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,151
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,376
|Financing
|$2,158
|$1,736
|$1,284
|$804
|$290
|$6,272
|Depreciation
|$9,591
|$4,473
|$3,937
|$3,488
|$3,132
|$24,622
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,644
|$16,122
|$13,693
|$12,971
|$14,626
|$77,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4 Series Convertible 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,411
|$1,455
|$1,497
|$7,066
|Maintenance
|$900
|$4,236
|$2,465
|$2,376
|$4,656
|$14,632
|Repairs
|$1,495
|$2,286
|$2,465
|$2,654
|$2,858
|$11,757
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,214
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,445
|Financing
|$2,221
|$1,786
|$1,321
|$828
|$299
|$6,455
|Depreciation
|$9,871
|$4,604
|$4,052
|$3,590
|$3,223
|$25,341
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,218
|$16,593
|$14,093
|$13,350
|$15,053
|$79,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4 Series Convertible 430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,369
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,496
|$1,540
|$7,266
|Maintenance
|$925
|$4,356
|$2,535
|$2,443
|$4,788
|$15,047
|Repairs
|$1,537
|$2,350
|$2,535
|$2,729
|$2,939
|$12,090
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,277
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,514
|Financing
|$2,284
|$1,837
|$1,359
|$851
|$307
|$6,638
|Depreciation
|$10,151
|$4,734
|$4,167
|$3,692
|$3,315
|$26,059
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,792
|$17,064
|$14,493
|$13,729
|$15,480
|$81,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4 Series Coupe 430i SULEV 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,032
|$1,062
|$5,011
|Maintenance
|$638
|$3,004
|$1,748
|$1,685
|$3,302
|$10,377
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,734
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,267
|$937
|$587
|$212
|$4,578
|Depreciation
|$7,001
|$3,265
|$2,874
|$2,546
|$2,286
|$17,972
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,339
|$11,768
|$9,995
|$9,468
|$10,676
|$56,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4 Series Coupe 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$1,381
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$6,915
|Maintenance
|$880
|$4,146
|$2,412
|$2,325
|$4,557
|$14,320
|Repairs
|$1,463
|$2,237
|$2,412
|$2,597
|$2,797
|$11,506
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,167
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,393
|Financing
|$2,174
|$1,748
|$1,293
|$810
|$293
|$6,318
|Depreciation
|$9,661
|$4,506
|$3,966
|$3,513
|$3,155
|$24,801
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,788
|$16,240
|$13,793
|$13,066
|$14,733
|$77,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4 Series Coupe 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$5,211
|Maintenance
|$664
|$3,124
|$1,818
|$1,752
|$3,434
|$10,792
|Repairs
|$1,102
|$1,686
|$1,818
|$1,957
|$2,108
|$8,672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,633
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,803
|Financing
|$1,638
|$1,318
|$974
|$610
|$220
|$4,761
|Depreciation
|$7,281
|$3,396
|$2,989
|$2,648
|$2,377
|$18,691
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,913
|$12,239
|$10,395
|$9,847
|$11,103
|$58,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 4 Series Coupe 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,032
|$1,062
|$5,011
|Maintenance
|$638
|$3,004
|$1,748
|$1,685
|$3,302
|$10,377
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,734
|Financing
|$1,575
|$1,267
|$937
|$587
|$212
|$4,578
|Depreciation
|$7,001
|$3,265
|$2,874
|$2,546
|$2,286
|$17,972
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,339
|$11,768
|$9,995
|$9,468
|$10,676
|$56,246
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 4 Series
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 4 Series in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 BMW 4 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019