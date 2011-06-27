Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

GG , 02/28/2017 430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is my second BMW convertible. My first was a 2008 328i. This new 2017 430i convertible is a very nice car with some improvements over the 2008 model but some disappointments also. First the good news. The 2 liter 4 cylinder dual turbo engine should satisfy most drivers. It has great pick up and is perfectly mated to the 8 gear auto transmission and greats 25% better fuel economy than my old 2008. The fit and finish is excellent and I feel confident this car will be just as reliable and trouble free as the 2008. The navigation is excellent, as is the voice commands. Gets it right 99% of the time. Now the bad news. After 9 years I expected a few more improvements. The standard sport seats (which I had on my previous car) give great back support but are definitely too firm on the bottom portion of the seat. The blinkers on the side view mirrors are a nice touch, but are distracting at night. The dashboard layout is very familiar, but also a bit dated. For some crazy reason BMW decided to move the cruise control from a stalk behind the steering wheel to buttons on the steering wheel and in the process remove the power button for the radio from the steering wheel. I use the radio everyday. I rarely use the cruise control. The steering is lighter, but I think a bit too light. Brakes are also a bit too soft, compared to my 2008. All in all, a very nice car that I doubt will disappoint many people. I test drove other convertibles and came back to BMW. Choices are few if you want a 4 seater convertible.