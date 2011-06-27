  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.3
3 reviews
Great car, but could use a few improvements.

GG, 02/28/2017
430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is my second BMW convertible. My first was a 2008 328i. This new 2017 430i convertible is a very nice car with some improvements over the 2008 model but some disappointments also. First the good news. The 2 liter 4 cylinder dual turbo engine should satisfy most drivers. It has great pick up and is perfectly mated to the 8 gear auto transmission and greats 25% better fuel economy than my old 2008. The fit and finish is excellent and I feel confident this car will be just as reliable and trouble free as the 2008. The navigation is excellent, as is the voice commands. Gets it right 99% of the time. Now the bad news. After 9 years I expected a few more improvements. The standard sport seats (which I had on my previous car) give great back support but are definitely too firm on the bottom portion of the seat. The blinkers on the side view mirrors are a nice touch, but are distracting at night. The dashboard layout is very familiar, but also a bit dated. For some crazy reason BMW decided to move the cruise control from a stalk behind the steering wheel to buttons on the steering wheel and in the process remove the power button for the radio from the steering wheel. I use the radio everyday. I rarely use the cruise control. The steering is lighter, but I think a bit too light. Brakes are also a bit too soft, compared to my 2008. All in all, a very nice car that I doubt will disappoint many people. I test drove other convertibles and came back to BMW. Choices are few if you want a 4 seater convertible.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
hard top convertable

richard, 12/03/2018
430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

very quiet for a convertible and trunk space is above average. Don't use many of the safety features. Like lane change warning etc.. Back seat almost unusable. Neck heater great for late fall trips.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Good but not good enough

Peter W., 01/28/2017
430i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 14 people found this review helpful

I lease a 428i and was looking to lease a 430i. I did an apples to apples comparison to a Mercedes C300. The BMW came out a few dollars cheaper at MSRP, but I got a better deal with Mercedes AND the Mercedes has a much nicer interior and more comfortable seats.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Write a review
See all 4 Series for sale

