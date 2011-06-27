2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,628*
Total Cash Price
$47,491
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,901*
Total Cash Price
$48,441
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,170*
Total Cash Price
$65,063
440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$89,715*
Total Cash Price
$66,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$958
|$992
|$1,027
|$1,063
|$4,966
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$692
|$2,904
|$2,981
|$6,577
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,941
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,105
|Financing
|$2,554
|$2,054
|$1,521
|$951
|$344
|$7,424
|Depreciation
|$16,319
|$4,276
|$3,496
|$3,918
|$3,424
|$31,433
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,291
|$8,927
|$8,388
|$11,673
|$11,349
|$63,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$977
|$1,012
|$1,048
|$1,084
|$5,065
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$706
|$2,962
|$3,041
|$6,709
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,160
|$1,785
|$2,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,980
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,147
|Financing
|$2,605
|$2,095
|$1,551
|$970
|$351
|$7,572
|Depreciation
|$16,645
|$4,362
|$3,566
|$3,996
|$3,492
|$32,062
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,757
|$9,106
|$8,556
|$11,906
|$11,576
|$64,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,269
|$1,312
|$1,359
|$1,407
|$1,456
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$948
|$3,978
|$4,084
|$9,010
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,558
|$2,398
|$3,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,659
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,884
|Financing
|$3,499
|$2,814
|$2,084
|$1,303
|$471
|$10,171
|Depreciation
|$22,357
|$5,858
|$4,790
|$5,368
|$4,691
|$43,063
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,909
|$12,230
|$11,492
|$15,992
|$15,548
|$87,170
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,306
|$1,351
|$1,399
|$1,448
|$1,499
|$7,002
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$976
|$4,095
|$4,203
|$9,274
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,603
|$2,468
|$4,071
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,737
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,968
|Financing
|$3,601
|$2,896
|$2,145
|$1,341
|$485
|$10,468
|Depreciation
|$23,010
|$6,029
|$4,929
|$5,524
|$4,828
|$44,321
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,840
|$12,587
|$11,827
|$16,459
|$16,002
|$89,715
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Legal
