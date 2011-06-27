Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews
Needs Service
I am 76 years old, have owned many new cars and this is by far the worst car I have ever owned. It is constantly in need of service. Purchased used with 19k miles. At 45k the carbon build up removal cost at $ 2500 was considered "normal". The particulate filter $ 3000 was considered "normal maintenance". The defective DEF tank, $ 1600, not normal and the list goes on and on. Dumped this car at 120k and never a BMW again!
Diesel Exhaust Tech not ready for prime time
I've driven this '11 335d for nearly 5 years and 100k miles. I love the car but not when the service engine soon light turns on. Usually, it's a fault related to the SCR (diesel exhaust fluid) system issue. Having purchased the 100k BMW warranty, the repairs were covered, except for replacement of the catalytic converter which the dealer stated was not covered. I have to pay $500 labor and the dealer is providing the part. This is not an inexpensive car to own/maintain and I'd likely not buy another BMW diesel even though there's a lot to like about driving one.
335D 2011
My first diesel, and my second BMW. I traded my 530XI for the 335D. Got the sports package, and all the bells and whistles. Drives really well, I am expecting to get a few speeding tickets with this car:) Great car however seems to have one simple flaw, the speedometer is off by 3 Km/H, not much however may have to see the dealer for a fix. I highly recommend this car to anyone, especially if you are on the green track and wont to feel good about not polluting the environment. It's way better than a hybrid, GREAT performance from a reputed mfg. Unfortunately 335D comes at a price, but I can assure you it's all worth it.
Why wouldn't everyone love exactly this kind of car!
First diesel, 2nd Euro delivery 26MAY2010, 3rd Beemer. Break on price from BMW and dealer reduced price by $9K to $37K. Mine has luxury package, fold down rear seat, standard wheels. Exhilarating propulsion, fabulous handling, 30mpg city & highway @ 80 mph on trips (but pricey fuel), comfortable, no gremlins, & no complaints. I think that folks who won't consider buying a diesel powered car have never driven one! The 335d, to me, is an uptown diesel well-worth the $42K (including taxes, registration, delivery) to put it on the roads in Europe and California. Try it! You'll love it.
DANG, DIESEL!
This is my second BMW and let's just say I'll never stray from the brand. I sold my '06 330i 6-speed manuel and bought the 335d. This is a great everyday car for anyone who loves to drive. Don't get it if you like driving a Lexus. Boring! This car can fly! Push you back in your seat fly! There's slight lag when you push the accelerator compared to my 330i but when it pulls, hold on tight! Great gas mileage (about 27 city / almost 40 highway). Love the iDrive system. Crystal clear screen w/no glare. Fold down seat a nice plus. Standard sound system sounds great. Sport pkg a must - adds sleeker profile, sport seats, sport steering wheel, etc... highly recommend!
