Used 2007 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Dinan Tuned 335i Convertible. Joshua , 07/02/2016 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 58 of 63 people found this review helpful I love my Dinan Tuned twin turbo convertible! I am the 2nd owner and bought a BMW that was maintained very well under extended warranty by the first owner. If you research the N54 engine ('07-'10 335i models) - you'd learn that certain expensive components on most of these BMW's fail by 80k miles, so if you buy a 335i that hasn't had these faulty parts replaced, you'll spend thousands of $$ to replace each item. That includes a fuel pump, fuel injectors, water pump and twin turbos. I flew in one way to LA to pick up my BMW after evaluating Carfax report and service records that the previous owner provided and verifying that BMW dealership replaced all important parts including HPFP, all fuel injectors, both turbos, water pump, thermostat, oil filter housing gasket, oil pan gasket, intake manifold gasket, oil cooler gasket, spark plugs, front control arm bushings, front tie rod assembly and other misc. items under the extended warranty (~$18,000) and there haven't been any problems for the last 25K miles. As other owners of BMW's say - either buy a well maintained 335i that had the issues above addressed (with verifiable service records) or get an extended warranty - otherwise you will spend $5-7K a year to maintain this beautiful and fun ultimate driving machine. I highly recommend you request a Carfax report and verify service records before buying your BMW, and if the seller cannot afford to spend $30 on Carfax report and has no maintenance records - you are probably buying a money pit. Don't buy salvage BMW's either - most have odometer rolled back and are in poor mechanical shape. Good luck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

i'm attached to my 335I omid , 08/04/2018 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful i've had my 335 for a while , i did over spent to keep it up and maintaining it ,thing like intake cleaning(walnut blast) ,fuel injector failed ion me,ox censored failed,changed the struts and shocks on my car after 90k miles ,all that ,still drives like brand new bmw and solid stable safe car,the perfumance i'm getting on thid model is like real sport car high maintance according to avg spender but obviously it's not a toyota or honda ,for what you getting out of it it's not much. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

What a car Bob , 10/15/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have never owned a car that turns heads the way this one does. Put the top up or down at a stop light and watch the looks. I have even heard "I gotta get me one of those". This is still a new car and only has a few thousand miles on it so far. To say that it is fun to drive is an understatement. This was a gift for my wife and it was a home run. We have the atlantic blue, a new color with the cream interior... stunning. The only problems I have had so far were self induced, but after reading the manual all were solved. I must have a Wednesday car because the workmanship is outstanding. Unbelieveably quiet with the hard top up. Great car.

Get rid of Run Flats Budd , 11/26/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful The car looks great, top up or down. Its quiet. You can have a normal conversation even with the top down. It has a comfortable cockpit feel and is fun to drive. My biggest complaint is the Run Flat Tires. My car has the sport package with different size tires on the back. Picking up a small nail at 800 miles, I learned that BMW and Firestone would not repair it, a new tire cost $350 plus and neither had it in stock. The car does not come with a spare or a jack. If you get a flat, pray that youre close to home because you can only drive 50 miles and then you are stuck, probably for days. I bought a spare wheel and tire. With a second flat at 4000 miles, I put regular tires on.