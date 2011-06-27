Used 2007 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Dinan Tuned 335i Convertible.
I love my Dinan Tuned twin turbo convertible! I am the 2nd owner and bought a BMW that was maintained very well under extended warranty by the first owner. If you research the N54 engine ('07-'10 335i models) - you'd learn that certain expensive components on most of these BMW's fail by 80k miles, so if you buy a 335i that hasn't had these faulty parts replaced, you'll spend thousands of $$ to replace each item. That includes a fuel pump, fuel injectors, water pump and twin turbos. I flew in one way to LA to pick up my BMW after evaluating Carfax report and service records that the previous owner provided and verifying that BMW dealership replaced all important parts including HPFP, all fuel injectors, both turbos, water pump, thermostat, oil filter housing gasket, oil pan gasket, intake manifold gasket, oil cooler gasket, spark plugs, front control arm bushings, front tie rod assembly and other misc. items under the extended warranty (~$18,000) and there haven't been any problems for the last 25K miles. As other owners of BMW's say - either buy a well maintained 335i that had the issues above addressed (with verifiable service records) or get an extended warranty - otherwise you will spend $5-7K a year to maintain this beautiful and fun ultimate driving machine. I highly recommend you request a Carfax report and verify service records before buying your BMW, and if the seller cannot afford to spend $30 on Carfax report and has no maintenance records - you are probably buying a money pit. Don't buy salvage BMW's either - most have odometer rolled back and are in poor mechanical shape. Good luck!
i'm attached to my 335I
i've had my 335 for a while , i did over spent to keep it up and maintaining it ,thing like intake cleaning(walnut blast) ,fuel injector failed ion me,ox censored failed,changed the struts and shocks on my car after 90k miles ,all that ,still drives like brand new bmw and solid stable safe car,the perfumance i'm getting on thid model is like real sport car high maintance according to avg spender but obviously it's not a toyota or honda ,for what you getting out of it it's not much.
What a car
I have never owned a car that turns heads the way this one does. Put the top up or down at a stop light and watch the looks. I have even heard "I gotta get me one of those". This is still a new car and only has a few thousand miles on it so far. To say that it is fun to drive is an understatement. This was a gift for my wife and it was a home run. We have the atlantic blue, a new color with the cream interior... stunning. The only problems I have had so far were self induced, but after reading the manual all were solved. I must have a Wednesday car because the workmanship is outstanding. Unbelieveably quiet with the hard top up. Great car.
Get rid of Run Flats
The car looks great, top up or down. Its quiet. You can have a normal conversation even with the top down. It has a comfortable cockpit feel and is fun to drive. My biggest complaint is the Run Flat Tires. My car has the sport package with different size tires on the back. Picking up a small nail at 800 miles, I learned that BMW and Firestone would not repair it, a new tire cost $350 plus and neither had it in stock. The car does not come with a spare or a jack. If you get a flat, pray that youre close to home because you can only drive 50 miles and then you are stuck, probably for days. I bought a spare wheel and tire. With a second flat at 4000 miles, I put regular tires on.
Eats rear tires in record time.
Between the wife and I, we have owned an E30, E36, E46 and this E93 BMW. As with the others, when it works correctly, it is fantastic. When it doesn't, it breaks your heart and wallet. First off, MPG is horrid. Best we've had is 24mpg. Coils go bad randomly, I've replaced 3 in a year and a half. It's a lengthy explanation, but due to the direct injection, you HAVE to get the intake valves cleaned about every 30-40k miles, and it's about $1000 each time. But the worst is the fact that it eats rear tires like nothing I've ever seen. Like they are made of butter. 5000-6000 miles, max, and it doesn't matter what brand or treadwear rating they are. Summer tires, All-seasons, doesn't matter. Nothing lasts more than about 6000 miles. I've owned this car 18 months, and I just vaporized the FOURTH SET of rear tires. It sees 90% highway miles. Unless you drive sparingly, or simply have unlimited funds to feed this thing, I cannot under any circumstances recommend this car to anyone. Update: the rear upper control arm bushings were jello, allowing dynamic camber and toe changes while driving. Replaced with some adjustable heim-joint units and rear tires now last about 15000 miles. Which is still terrible but far better than the 5-6000 I was getting.
