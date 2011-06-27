Used 2006 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Still great - except run flats?
After nearly 10K miles I stll have a very positive assessment of this car with the exception of the run flat tires. I had to wait nine days for a replacement of a 17" Bridgestone that was ruined by running over a bolt. I have learned that frquently monitoring correct air pressure is critical and any operation of the vehicle at incorrect pressures will distort the tires and make them permanently very noisy. This seriously detracts from the overall driving experience.
My favorite car
I'm a certified car nut having owned probably 25 cars over the past 30 years and this is my favorite car hands down. I've owned faster cars and more luxurious cars but none as enjoyable to drive as my 325xi. My other car is a 99 Corvette and I can tell you I would feel much more confidant driving my BMW at 150 any day of the week. The Vette feels like a rattle trap compared to the BMW and the silky smoothness of the engine and drivetrain is amazing. My car's got 47,000 miles on it but is tighter and smoother than the brand new 2008 Chevy Malibu it replaced.
Superb Sport Wagon
The new 325 XiT is a superbly designed wagon that is a joy to drive. Coming from a 330i sedan, I was somewhat skeptical that the 325 engine would have enough power, but it is more than adequate unless you are seeking a dragster. The versatility of the wagon, the X-drive, the exterior design and amazing features like the panorama sunroof all combine to make this machine the ultimate wagon. With perfect 50:50 F/R weight distribution and X-drive, this car has amazing cornering capabilities and the same wonderful steering found all of the 3 series.
Outstanding: BMW 325xi Wagon
We highly recommend the European delivery program. Nothing like breaking a quality car in on quality roads!
Spectacular BMW 3 Series
This is a car for people that enjoy driving. I have had the car for over 2 years - it still exceeds my expectations. By far the best car I have owned. Great handling, brakes and power. The engine revs like a turbine, it is silky smooth all the way to the limit, torque is constant. Keeping the rpm above 3500 will delight the most performance minded driver (manual transmission recommended). And since this was designed for sportiness, it will do this all day long. The car seems to glide over the road, over rough surfaces and in turns. Inside the car is amazingly quiet and extremely comfortable (possibly a little low for some to climb out of). It is the right size for just about everything
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2006 BMW 3 Series Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner