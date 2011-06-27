  1. Home
Used 2006 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Still great - except run flats?

Robola2, 10/05/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

After nearly 10K miles I stll have a very positive assessment of this car with the exception of the run flat tires. I had to wait nine days for a replacement of a 17" Bridgestone that was ruined by running over a bolt. I have learned that frquently monitoring correct air pressure is critical and any operation of the vehicle at incorrect pressures will distort the tires and make them permanently very noisy. This seriously detracts from the overall driving experience.

My favorite car

1986pacecar, 02/18/2010
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I'm a certified car nut having owned probably 25 cars over the past 30 years and this is my favorite car hands down. I've owned faster cars and more luxurious cars but none as enjoyable to drive as my 325xi. My other car is a 99 Corvette and I can tell you I would feel much more confidant driving my BMW at 150 any day of the week. The Vette feels like a rattle trap compared to the BMW and the silky smoothness of the engine and drivetrain is amazing. My car's got 47,000 miles on it but is tighter and smoother than the brand new 2008 Chevy Malibu it replaced.

Superb Sport Wagon

Derek Simpkins, 03/16/2006
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The new 325 XiT is a superbly designed wagon that is a joy to drive. Coming from a 330i sedan, I was somewhat skeptical that the 325 engine would have enough power, but it is more than adequate unless you are seeking a dragster. The versatility of the wagon, the X-drive, the exterior design and amazing features like the panorama sunroof all combine to make this machine the ultimate wagon. With perfect 50:50 F/R weight distribution and X-drive, this car has amazing cornering capabilities and the same wonderful steering found all of the 3 series.

Outstanding: BMW 325xi Wagon

jdelbosco, 12/04/2006
0 of 9 people found this review helpful

We highly recommend the European delivery program. Nothing like breaking a quality car in on quality roads!

Spectacular BMW 3 Series

NL, 08/27/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a car for people that enjoy driving. I have had the car for over 2 years - it still exceeds my expectations. By far the best car I have owned. Great handling, brakes and power. The engine revs like a turbine, it is silky smooth all the way to the limit, torque is constant. Keeping the rpm above 3500 will delight the most performance minded driver (manual transmission recommended). And since this was designed for sportiness, it will do this all day long. The car seems to glide over the road, over rough surfaces and in turns. Inside the car is amazingly quiet and extremely comfortable (possibly a little low for some to climb out of). It is the right size for just about everything

