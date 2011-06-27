Used 2000 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Be smart, avoid the dealer.
I've had this car for 5 years and if I can have things my way, I'll never buy anything BUT a BMW. It's a joy to drive, styling is sporty without being gaudy, and after a car wash, I could swear I was looking at a brand new Beemer. Maintenance costs are high after the warranty has run out. Be smart, and DON'T go to the dealer to fix every little thing. I recently had my brakes repaired (new rotors, pads and sensors) for $700, the dealer wanted $1900. Do yourself a favor and hunt around your city to find a reliable BMW certified mechanic. If you do this, long maintenance will be much more managable.
5 month review
Time for the 5 month review. Highly recommend buying the service manual and an error-code reader ($250 total for both). My car had little things, such as bulbs, sensors, filters degrade and required replacing. These cars are CAKE to work on so long as you have the service manual. Most repairs require very basic tools and a couple hours of patience. My first winter encountered no driving problems, even on snow-covered roads. The DSC kicks in as needed to keep the vehicle from slipping, even with all- season tires. I still can't get enough of this auto...
7 years and counting
I purchased this car on the basis of promised road-handling and prior experience with an earlier BMW. Some minor issues which should not have occurred (malfunctioning sun roof, malfunctioning ignition switch) have been the only problems. The car handles delightfully, has a shorter turning radius than any four-door car I have encountered, looks good inside and out. This is not an economy car, and may be overrated by some enthusiasts, but it is still a safe and enjoyable means of transportation. I could, and do, recommend it to any potential purchaser.
I have 240,000 miles.
Check the rear subframe. Have a mechanic check it. I had some cracks and had to get a plate welded in for reinforcement kit. At the same time I added a 3.46 open differential out of an automatic 323i. I have a 5 speed 328i. I can now pull on s2000's and it's not annoying on the highway. This car still gets looks with some decent rims (Rial Salerno concave rim). Other than doing some basic repairs like an alternator and cooling system this car is amazing. Never left me stranded but one time.. the accessory belt broke but that was around 190k and my fault for not replacing it. Buy this car. Love this car. Update:car was parked and rear ended by a drunk and was totalled. I’d still recommend this car
Two Years Into Ownership...
I purchased my 2000 BMW 328i 4DR almost two years ago. I paid too much for the car, paying $5,500 and not noticing the plethora of problems it had. Immediately I needed front brake pads, rotors and sensors, oil filter housing, valve cover gasket, and oil pan gasket just to stop the oil leaks. Put on a new cabin air filter because there was not one on it already somehow. Replaced a $200 battery and had to get the wiring in my tail lights redone which was over $500 at Reliable BMW, the wires had frayed and severed from the socket. Coolant expansion tank sensor went out, so I replaced the coolant reservoir for about $60, and had to replace a return air hose and intake sensor boot for $100. Now, it needs tie rods and rear brakes, and both front window motors(neither of them roll up after being rolled down), and a lot of attention to the interior. I have owned two of these cars (both E46) and the headliners in both were atrocious. That being said, I do love this car. It's quick and powerful, comfortable and spacious as long as you're not six feet tall like my friends. It IS a reliable car if it is well taken care of, just do not be tricked by someone offering you $3,000 trade-in-value for your less than okay Camry... I have always been a BMW enthusiast and love driving the ultimate driving machine. That said, it is a 16 year old vehicle with lots of miles, but I do recommend it to people wanting to experience German ingenuity.
