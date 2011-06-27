Used 1998 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews

goblue2010 , 10/16/2011

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

After long period, finally found my dream combination, which is M-sport package and Cal roof option. This one is equipped with fun-to-drive stick shift as well. My favourite features are too many to list. The best part is, of course, Cal roof then M-suspension/M-interior. The M44 engine always returns 31-32MPG with my driving, yet, it accelerates the ti quickly. The suspension sticks the road with minimum roll. It is not harsh either because BMW engineering tuned stiffness on the seats to match suspension characteristics. In my opinion, E36 is the best 3-series platform ever. As long as it is taken care of, it will drive for many years to come. Will keep it with my 98 M3 sedan.