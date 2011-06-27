Used 1998 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews
1998 BMW 318ti Sport
Exception handling and braking. Great gas mileage. Sports package is exception and car looks great. Car is fun to drive and is a real head turner.
Budget BMW
Sports car for a sport! Bikes,skies all the gear fits inside. First class handling with 4 cyl economy. Owned since new.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Simple Joy
After long period, finally found my dream combination, which is M-sport package and Cal roof option. This one is equipped with fun-to-drive stick shift as well. My favourite features are too many to list. The best part is, of course, Cal roof then M-suspension/M-interior. The M44 engine always returns 31-32MPG with my driving, yet, it accelerates the ti quickly. The suspension sticks the road with minimum roll. It is not harsh either because BMW engineering tuned stiffness on the seats to match suspension characteristics. In my opinion, E36 is the best 3-series platform ever. As long as it is taken care of, it will drive for many years to come. Will keep it with my 98 M3 sedan.
Awesome
I purchased this car to drive to and from work but I drive it all the time! Gas mileage is the best, getting 34 MPG and this car is 10 years old!
M3 wannabe
This car gets no respect, but as far as I'm concerned it is the most balanced, lightest bmw out there. big hatch, can fit 2x4 studs. Great car.
