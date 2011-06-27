Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG232321
Drivetrain
Drivetrain

Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg20/29 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.0/475.6 mi.274.0/397.3 mi.295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.13.7 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG232321
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm206 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l1.9 l2.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm190 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.7 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.54.0 in.53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.0 in.36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.32.6 in.32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.1 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.165.7 in.174.5 in.
Curb weight2976 lbs.2745 lbs.3120 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.9.2 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.54.8 in.53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Madeira Black Pearl Metallic
  • Violet Red II
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Green
  • Estorial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black II
  • Dark Blue
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Palmettogruen Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Dark Green II Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Imolarot Uni
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green II Metallic
  • Violet Red II
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Estorial Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Imolarot Uni
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Palmettogruen Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Black II
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Turquoise Green
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Madeira Black Pearl Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Madeira Black Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
See 3 Series Inventory

