Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Like I would like it.
My '94 325is handles like a true sports car, gives a decent 24-29 MPG and the manual tranny is pure joy to zip around in. Rather small interior, but that is coupe. Handles poorly in snow but I havn't bothered to put winter tires on it. Feels like I could race any car on the street, pull away in acceleration, and take corners with ease. A little sway on turns, it is stock and have no sway bars. Looks like a classic. Drives like a smooth driving machine, just as BMW says. Very satisfied. Would probably go 4dr next time, but love the coupe look.
Good Stuff
Great Car. Fun to drive and zippy for a 4-cylinder. Handles great and turns heads. 108000 miles and still running strong. All kinds of nifty features found on this car that you never would have thought you'd appreciate. Not so great in slippery conditions, respectable handling in snow considering it is a rear wheel sports car.
Great and funny coupe
I have a BMW 325, 1994, black. It is fast, easy to drive. Fine leather upholstery. Classic coupe design does not look old nowadays. I strongly recommend you to find one and buy it. My car only has 50000 miles (real mileage). Probably I will pass it to my son!!.
What a good car
Bought this car at age 21 and drove it very hard. Original clutch lasted until 155k. No other problems other than typical wear and tear. Performed very well for a 1.8 litre. Drove a friends 325is with 100k less miles and the 318is is just as quick as long as you keep the RPM's up (the 325is did have a greater powerband). Comfy car, fun to drive, not the best in snow but made it through 4 winters with heavy snow never going into the ditch. 190k on it now and still getting average of 27.5 MPG driving in rush hour traffic. Engine is a little tired now but it still runs very well. Overall great car.
Great all-arounder
I got this car as a project with 219,000 miles a few months ago. I had to do a few things to it to get it back up to par mechanically, but with such high mileage, I was expecting that. It runs like a brand new car. The engine and transmission are still smooth, strong, and responsive. I wanted a manual transmission, but this automatic has proven itself a very worthy substitute. It is always in the right gear at the right time. It has a manual mode, but it is so well calibrated that I never need it. I am a college student with a 4 1/2 hour drive to school. I almost always drive non-stop and I never get out of the car sore. As comfortable as it is, it also handles like a true sports car
