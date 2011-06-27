Used 1994 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Like I would like it. Chanman , 02/08/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My '94 325is handles like a true sports car, gives a decent 24-29 MPG and the manual tranny is pure joy to zip around in. Rather small interior, but that is coupe. Handles poorly in snow but I havn't bothered to put winter tires on it. Feels like I could race any car on the street, pull away in acceleration, and take corners with ease. A little sway on turns, it is stock and have no sway bars. Looks like a classic. Drives like a smooth driving machine, just as BMW says. Very satisfied. Would probably go 4dr next time, but love the coupe look. Report Abuse

Good Stuff TommyD , 02/20/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great Car. Fun to drive and zippy for a 4-cylinder. Handles great and turns heads. 108000 miles and still running strong. All kinds of nifty features found on this car that you never would have thought you'd appreciate. Not so great in slippery conditions, respectable handling in snow considering it is a rear wheel sports car. Report Abuse

Great and funny coupe Osvaldo Daniel Messi , 10/29/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have a BMW 325, 1994, black. It is fast, easy to drive. Fine leather upholstery. Classic coupe design does not look old nowadays. I strongly recommend you to find one and buy it. My car only has 50000 miles (real mileage). Probably I will pass it to my son!!. Report Abuse

What a good car BimZimmer , 07/30/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car at age 21 and drove it very hard. Original clutch lasted until 155k. No other problems other than typical wear and tear. Performed very well for a 1.8 litre. Drove a friends 325is with 100k less miles and the 318is is just as quick as long as you keep the RPM's up (the 325is did have a greater powerband). Comfy car, fun to drive, not the best in snow but made it through 4 winters with heavy snow never going into the ditch. 190k on it now and still getting average of 27.5 MPG driving in rush hour traffic. Engine is a little tired now but it still runs very well. Overall great car. Report Abuse